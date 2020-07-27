Deaths in Donegal - Monday, July 27

The following deaths have taken place:

Danny Devenney, Derryneconnell, Doochery

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Danny Devenney, Derryneconnell, Doochery.

His remains will be reposing at his late residence from this evening.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St Connell’s Church, Doochery with interment afterwards in the new cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only.

PJ Mc Fadden, ( Handsome ) Derryreel, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place of PJ Mc Fadden, ( Handsome ) Derryreel, Dunfanaghy.

Funeral Mass in the Holy Cross Church, Dunfanaghy on Wednesday, July 29 at 12noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family Flowers only please.

In compliance with HSE and government guidelines wake, funeral and burial is private to family only.

Kathleen Quinn née McGowan of Trenamullin, Stranorlar

The death has occurred of Kathleen Quinn née McGowan of Trenamullin, Stranorlar.

Her remains will be reposing at McGowan's Funeral Home, Drumboe Avenue, Stranorlar on Monday from 7pm until rosary at 9pm. Removal from there on Tuesday morning to arrive at Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am followed by internment in Drumboe Cemetery.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

In compliance with current government restrictions, the wake and funeral will be private to family and friends only please.

Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to, the local St. Vincent de Paul c/o Martin McGowan, McGowan's Funeral Home, Stranorlar.



Robert Freeborn, Tullymore, Ardara

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Robert Freeborn, Tullymore, Ardara.

His remains will repose at Shovlins Funeral Home Sandfield on Monday from 7pm to 9pm and on Tuesday from 1pm with funeral service at 2pm in the funeral home followed by removal to St Conal's Church Ardara for burial in the family plot .

The funeral home and burial are private to family and close friends please.

Due to the continued restrictions at public gatherings the community may wish to pay their respects on Tuesday afternoon as Robert's remains travels from the Funeral Home to the graveyard on his final journey.

Social distancing protocols remain in place and people should refrain from hand shaking and hugging.



Patrick Joseph (Paddy) Ferry, 102 Woodhill, Dunfanaghy/Milford

The death has occurred of Patrick Joseph (Paddy) Ferry, 102 Woodhill, Dunfanaghy and formerly of Magheradrummond, Milford and Haywards Heath, West Sussex, UK, peacefully at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, following an accident at his home.

Predeceased by his first wife Ann, and his brother John. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Diana, brother Hugh and sister Mary (Peoples), Magheradrummond, sisters in law Ann and Evelyn, brother in law Barney, step-children Ian and

Fiona, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends. Remains will repose at the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny. Rosary there today, Monday July

27 at 8pm.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, July 28 at 11am in St Peter’s Church, Milford. Mass can be viewed from Church Services TV on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/milford

Cremation on Wednesday July 29th at 3pm in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Neurology Intensive Care Department, Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, c/o any family member.



Ethel Toland (née McMenamin), High Road, Letterkenny

The death has occurred yesterday, Sunday, July 26 of Ethel Toland, New York and North Carolina, formerly of High Road, Letterkenny.

Sadly missed by her husband, John, sister, Maeve, brother, Billy, nieces, nephew, and in-laws, relatives and many friends.

Funeral arrangements later.



Edward ‘Eddie’ Drummond, Finner, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Edward ‘Eddie’ Drummond, Finner, Ballyshannon.

Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated in St Joseph’s Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon at 11am today, Monday, July 27 with interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to Arthritis Ireland c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors or any family member. Due to Government guidelines, the wake is private to family, neighbours and close friends only on Sunday, please.



Sylvester Hughes, Drumanus Glebe, Laghey

The death has occurred of Silvester Hughes (Bespoke Tailor), Drumanus Glebe, Laghey.

Beloved husband of Gwen, much loved father of Celine, Stephen, Daniel, Claire, Laura, Gregory and Jerome and adored by

his many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Requiem Mass in St Bridget's Church, Ballintra on Tuesday morning at 11am. Internment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to government restrictions, funeral is private to family and close friends

only.

