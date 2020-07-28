Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, July 28

The following deaths have taken place:

Mary Gorman, Ballymagroarty, Ballintra

The peaceful death has taken place of Mary Gorman, Ballymagroarty, Ballintra following a long illness, at Donegal Community Hospital. Non covid related.

Reposing at her residence. Removal on Thursday for 11am Requiem Mass in St Bridget’s Church, Ballintra with internment afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Due to ongoing government guidelines, family home and funeral are private please. Funeral Mass can be viewed on Churchservices.tv/Ballintra. Further enquiries to Jackie Carron Funeral director, Ballintra on 087 97 34000

Agnes Doherty, Crossroads, Malin Head

The death has taken place at her home of Agnes Doherty, Crossroads, Malin Head.

Requiem Mass in Star of the Sea Church, Malin Head on Wednesday, July 29 at 11am, with interment afterwards in Lagg Cemetery, Malin.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines wake and funeral are strictly private to family only.

Danny Devenney, Derryneconnell, Doochery

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Danny Devenney, Derryneconnell, Doochery.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St Connell’s Church, Doochery with interment afterwards in the new cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to family and close friends only.

PJ Mc Fadden, ( Handsome ) Derryreel, Dunfanaghy

The death has taken place of PJ Mc Fadden, ( Handsome ) Derryreel, Dunfanaghy.

Funeral Mass in the Holy Cross Church, Dunfanaghy on Wednesday, July 29 at 12noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family Flowers only please.

In compliance with HSE and government guidelines wake, funeral and burial is private to family only.

