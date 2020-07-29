Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, July 29

The following deaths have taken place:

- Bridget McIntyre (née Duddy), Beechwood Avenue, Ballybofey and formerly of Drumacanoo, Churchill

- Margret 'Maggie' Walsh (Killyleagh) née Furey, formerly of Lettertrain, Letterbarrow

- Charles Patton, Navenny Hill, Ballybofey

- Mary Gorman, Ballymagroarty, Ballintra

- Agnes Doherty, Crossroads, Malin Head

The death has occurred at her home of Bridget McIntyre (née Duddy), Beechwood Avenue, Ballybofey and formerly of Drumacanoo, Churchill.

Funeral leaving her daughter Siobhan's home, Beechwood Avenue, Ballybofey on Friday, July 31 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11 am.

Interment afterwards in Templedouglas Cemetery, Churchill.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at

https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so desired, to Mary's Meals at

https://www.marysmeals.ie/donate

The death has taken place of Margret 'Maggie' Walsh (Killyleagh) née Furey, formerly of Lettertrain, Letterbarrow.

Dearly beloved wife of the late Gerard and loving mother of Anne, Gerard, Clare, Cecelia, Ignitius, Veronica, Paula, Susan and late Kathleen and Joseph. Dear mother-in-law and cherished grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Much loved sister of Patrick, Mary, Norah, Rose, Sarah, Kathleen and Angela.

A private wake and funeral will take place due to current restrictions.

Funeral cortége from her late residence on Thursday, July 30 at 12:30 pm for 1pm Requiem Mass in Saint Mary's star of the sea church Killyleagh. Interment afterwards in Saint Mary's cemetery Comber Road.

Saint James pray for her.

Very deeply regretted by her entire family circle. All enquiries to Seamus Fitzsimons Funeral Directors.



The death has occurred of Charles Patton, Navenny Hill, Ballybofey. Non Covid related.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Remains arriving at St. Mary's Church, Sessiaghoneill on Wednesday, July 29 at 6pm to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass will be streamed live on Thursday, July 30 at 11am via St Mary's Church, Sessiaghoneill Facebook Page at https://facebook.com/St.MarysSessiaghoneill.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines (re Covid-19) the Funeral and burial will be Private to the immediate family only, please.

The peaceful death has taken place of Mary Gorman, Ballymagroarty, Ballintra following a long illness, at Donegal Community Hospital. Non covid related.

Reposing at her late residence. Removal on Thursday for 11am Requiem Mass in St Bridget’s Church, Ballintra with internment afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Due to ongoing government guidelines, family home and funeral are private please. Funeral Mass can be viewed on Churchservices.tv/Ballintra.

Further enquiries to Jackie Carron Funeral director, Ballintra on 087 97 34000

