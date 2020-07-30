Deaths in Donegal, Thursday evening, July 30

The following deaths have taken place:

Eileen Kelly (née McHugh), Sliabh Liag Ave, Carrick

The death has occurred of Eileen Kelly (née McHugh), Sliabh Liag Ave, Carrick.



Eileen passed away, after a short illness, at Letterkenny University Hospital.

She was the much loved mother of daughters, Pauline and Carmel, and son, Eddie. She will be sadly missed by Brendan, son in law Ray, Colette and her grandson Aidan; her brothers Anthony, Pete (Australia) and Seamus, her sister Máire, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law and a large circle of relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her late residence from 6pm this evening (Thursday). Funeral Mass in St. Columba's Church, Carrick on Friday at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines the house, wake and burial are private to family and close friends.

The Kelly family would like to thank you all for your kind supportand your understanding at this difficult time.

Mary Brennan, Station Road, Glenties

The peaceful death has taken place of Mary Brennan, Station Road, Glenties.

Reposing at her home from 7pm this evening (Thursday).

Funeral Mass at 2pm on Saturday, August 1 in St.Connell's Church Glenties, followed by burial in the local cemetery.

The funeral Mass can be viewed live from the parish webcam - www.churchservices.tv.

In accordance with HSE guidelines the wake, funeral and burial are private to family and close friends.

Mark Timoney, 24 Melvin Fields, Kinlough

The death has taken place of Mark Timoney, 24 Melvin Fields, Kinlough. Co. Leitrim and formerly of Cranmore, Sligo.

Reposing at his residence on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm for family and close friends only please.

Funeral will arrive at St. Anne’s Church, Sligo on Saturday afternoon for Requiem Mass at 1pm, with funeral proceeding to Sligo Cemetery afterwards.

Due to current restrictions and guidelines, the reposing and funeral will be private for family and close friends only. Family flowers only.

Andrew McFadden, Grey Rocks, Milford and formerly of Cashel, Creeslough

The peaceful death has taken place of Andrew McFadden, Grey Rocks, Milford and formerly of Cashel, Creeslough.

Reposing at his late residence. Funeral Mass at 2pm on Friday in St. Peter's Church, Milford followed by interment in Milford Cemetery.



Family flowers only.

In accordance with HSE guidelines the wake, funeral and interment are private to family only.

Enquiries to McElwee Funeral Directors, Milford

Bridget McIntyre (née Duddy), Beechwood Avenue, Ballybofey and formerly of Drumacanoo, Churchill

The death has occurred at her home of Bridget McIntyre (née Duddy), Beechwood Avenue, Ballybofey and formerly of Drumacanoo, Churchill.

Funeral leaving her daughter Siobhan's home, Beechwood Avenue, Ballybofey on Friday, July 31 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Templedouglas Cemetery, Churchill.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at

https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar.

Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so desired, to Mary's Meals at

https://www.marysmeals.ie/donate

