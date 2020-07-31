Contact

Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, July 31

The following deaths have taken place:

- Michael Gallagher, Shanaghan House, Ardara and Glenties

- Morris Crowe, Silverbrook Park, Newbuildings and formerly of Carndonagh

- Marty O’ Leary, 8 Millbrook, Navenny, Ballybofey

- Mary Brennan, Glenties

- Mark Timoney, Kinlough 

Michael Gallagher, Shanaghan House, Ardara and Glenties

The death has occurred of Michael Gallagher, Shanaghan House, Ardara and formerly of Clós Naomh Conaill, Glenties.

Reposing at his son Tony’s residence, 14 Drumaghy Park, Ardara from 8pm on July 31.

Removal on Saturday to St.Connell's Church, Glenties for 5:45pm to repose overnight with funeral Mass on Sunday, August 2 at 1pm, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

In accordance with HSE guidelines the wake, removal and funeral mass will be private to family and friends. The funeral Mass can be viewed live on the parish webcam on “www.churchservices.tv.” 

Morris Crowe, Silverbrook Park, Newbuildings and formerly of Carndonagh

The death has taken place of Morris Crowe, Silverbrook Park, Newbuildings and formerly of Carndonagh.

Interment will take place in St Mura’s churchyard, Fahan on Saturday August 1 at 2pm.

House strictly private please.

Marty O’ Leary, 8 Millbrook, Navenny, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at his home of Marty O’ Leary, 8 Millbrook, Navenny, Ballybofey.

Funeral leaving his home on Sunday, August 2 at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 11am.

Interment afterwards at St.Mary’s Churchyard Sessiaghoneill.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral will be private to the immediate family only, please.

Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so desired, directly to the COPD Support Foundation at http://copd.ie/donate/

Mary Brennan, Station Road, Glenties

The peaceful death has taken place of Mary Brennan, Station Road, Glenties.

Reposing at her home.

Funeral Mass at 2pm on Saturday, August 1 in St.Connell's Church Glenties, followed by burial in the local cemetery. 
The funeral Mass can be viewed live from the parish webcam - www.churchservices.tv.

In accordance with HSE guidelines the wake, funeral and burial are private to family and close friends.

Mark Timoney, 24 Melvin Fields, Kinlough 

The death has taken place of Mark Timoney, 24 Melvin Fields, Kinlough. Co. Leitrim and formerly of Cranmore, Sligo.

Reposing at his residence on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm for family and close friends only please.

Funeral will arrive at St. Anne’s Church, Sligo on Saturday afternoon for Requiem Mass at 1pm, with funeral proceeding to Sligo Cemetery afterwards.

Due to current restrictions and guidelines, the reposing and funeral will be private for family and close friends only. Family flowers only.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

