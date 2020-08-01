Deaths in Donegal - Saturday evening, August 1

The following deaths have taken place:

Paddy Mc Hugh, Parkhead, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Paddy Mc Hugh, Parkhead, Killybegs. Removal to Lakelands Crematoriam Cavan for private Cremation. House private please.

Patrick Grant ‘Buddy,’ Bircog, Pettigo

The peaceful death has taken place of Patrick Grant ‘Buddy,’ Bircog, Pettigo at Sligo University Hospital.

Removal of remains from his residence on Sunday morning at 11am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Pettigo, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Marie Kearns fund c/o Pat Britton or any family member.

Due to current Covid restrictions the wake and funeral will be private to family only.

Paul McGovern, Bunhovil, Bundoran

The death has taken place of Paul McGovern, Bunhovil, Bundoran. Reposing at his parent’s house, Anne and Pat McGovern, Finnerville, Bundoran on Sunday. House private to family only please. Removal to Our Lady, Star of the Sea Church, on Monday for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Cahelard, Ballyshannon.

Due to government guidelines, the wake and funeral will be private to family only please. Condolences can be left on rip.ie. Enquires to John or Darren McGee on 071 98 51744

Mary Frances Doogan, née Gallagher from Ballyness, Falcarragh and Teelin

The death has occurred in Aras Gweedore of Mary Frances Doogan, née Gallagher from Ballyness, Falcarragh and Teelin.

Her remains will be brought to her home in Ballyness on Saturday evening to repose.

The rosary can be viewed live at 9pm both Saturday and Sunday nights on MCNMedia.tv/Falcarragh.

Funeral Mass can also be viewed live on Monday at 12 noon.

In keeping with Government and HSE guidelines the wake and funeral are for family, friends, and neighbours.

Michael Gallagher, Shanaghan House, Ardara and Glenties

The death has occurred of Michael Gallagher, Shanaghan House, Ardara and formerly of Clós Naomh Conaill, Glenties.

Reposing at his son Tony’s residence, 14 Drumaghy Park, Ardara from 8pm on July 31.

Removal on Saturday to St.Connell's Church, Glenties for 5:45pm to repose overnight with funeral Mass on Sunday, August 2 at 1pm, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

In accordance with HSE guidelines the wake, removal and funeral mass will be private to family and friends. The funeral Mass can be viewed live on the parish webcam on www.churchservices.tv.

Marty O’ Leary, 8 Millbrook, Navenny, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at his home of Marty O’ Leary, 8 Millbrook, Navenny, Ballybofey.

Funeral leaving his home on Sunday, August 2 at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 11am.

Interment afterwards at St.Mary’s Churchyard Sessiaghoneill.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral will be private to the immediate family only, please.

Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so desired, directly to the COPD Support Foundation at http://copd.ie/donate/

