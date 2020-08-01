Obituary: Deep sadness at death of Charlie Curran, Gaoth Dobhair

The death occurred unexpectedly and suddenly at his home in Lower Glassagh on Monday, July 20 of Charlie Curran, Gaoth Dobhair.

Affectionately better known locally as Charlie Bhun an Bhaile, he was aged 68 years.

He was a well known individual and although he was hospitalised recently, news of his death was learned of with deep regret throughout the area.

Charlie received his early education at the local national school and afterwards he went on to study at the former secondary school, Ard Scoil Mhuire in Gaoth Dobhair.

Although a highly intelligent individual he did not attend any third level college. Instead he emigrated to Scotland and worked for some time in Glasgow. Afterwards he returned home and later went to work in Galway for a period of time.

He later returned home to care for his parents before their passing. He could be described as a home bird and after their death he stayed at home.

In August 1980 he married Frances who is a native of Cloughaneely and who spent most of her life working in Green’s Shoe Shop in Falcarragh.

He was a keen sports supporter and was a good footballer in his youth and he played for the Glassagh Celtic team.

Charlie was a great character who loved nothing better than to socialise among his friends and neighbours. He also had a great love of all type of music.

He had a long association with Coiste Forbartha Chnoc Fola and during the 90’s he served as Chairman of the committee. During that time he played a pivotal role in helping organise the annual Féile Thráidisiúnta Chnoc Fola, as well as other activities in the local community centre and Teach Mhuiris in Brinaleck.

Charlie was a man who got on with life, kept away from any conflict situations and never whispered a bad word about anyone.

He was a straight and honest individual and he will be sorely missed.

When he retired from his duties with Coiste Forbartha Chnoc Fola the committee presented him with a beautifully crafted wooden plaque and this plaque was one of the offetory gifts brought to the altar by Treasa Ní Ghallchóir, a neighbour and a member of Coiste Forbartha Chnoc Fola, at his funeral Mass.

This is the second bereavement suffered by the family within 16 months. In March, 2019, Charlie’s brother, Hugh who was former Vice Principal of St. Oliver Plukett School in Malahide, Co. Dublin passed away after an illness.

Charlie’s remains reposed at home on Monday and Tuesday. Due to the current Covid 19 restrictions both the wake and funeral were private for family only.

His Requiem Mass was celebrated in St. Colmcille Church, Cnoc Fola on Wednesday and neighbours and friends lined the road between his home and the church to express their condolences and support to his wife Frances and extended family.

The celebrant of the Mass was Canon Michael Herrity, C.C., Cnoc Fola and concelebrants were, An Dr. Ró Oirmh. Pádraig Ó Baoighill, P.P., Gaoth Dobhair and Fr. Seán Ó Gallchóir, P.P., Gortahork , former curate of Cnoc Fola and who knew Charlie very well.

The funeral Mass was streamlined live to the local community centre.

The soloist was Mary Catterson and the lessons, prayers of the faithful were read by family members.

As the remains were leaving the church Mary Catterson sang a lovely rendition of the song, ‘Thíos Cois na Trá’.

He was laid to rest afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Frances, sisters, Máire and Sarah, brothers, Paddy and Owenie, extended family, neighbours and many friends, to all of whom deep sympathy is extended.



