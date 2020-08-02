Deaths in Donegal, Sunday evening, August 2

The following deaths have taken place:

- Linda McKenna (nee Gormley), Castlefinn and Letterkenny

- Paddy McHugh, Parkhead, Killybegs

- Late John Coyle, Garrison

- Paul McGovern, Bunhovil, Bundoran

- Mary Frances Doogan, Falcarragh and Teelin

Linda McKenna, nee Gormley, 23 Caislean Court, Castlefinn and formerly McNeely Villas, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Linda McKenna, nee Gormley, 23 Caislean Court, Castlefinn and formerly McNeely Villas, Letterkenny.

Remains will repose at her sister Maud and brother-in-law Eugene Boyle’s home, 343 Grahamsland, Castlefinn.

In compliance with HSE and government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial are private to family and close friends only.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery, Letterkenny.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.ie/steunanscathedral.ie

Family flowers only please, donations if wished to the Oncology Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Paddy McHugh, Parkhead, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Paddy McHugh, Parkhead, Killybegs.

Removal to Lakelands Crematoriam Cavan for private Cremation. House private please.

Deeply regretted by his loving sons, daughters, sister, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

John Coyle, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh

The peaceful death has taken place of John (Sean) Coyle, Carren West, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh. Non Covid related.

Please note due to current Government restrictions regarding Covid-19 the family home and funeral are strictly private at the request of the deceased at all times.

Paul McGovern, Bunhovil, Bundoran

The death has taken place of Paul McGovern, Bunhovil, Bundoran.

Reposing at his parents' house, Anne and Pat McGovern, Finnerville, Bundoran on Sunday. House private to family only please.

Removal to Our Lady, Star of the Sea Church, on Monday for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Cashelard, Ballyshannon.

Due to government guidelines, the wake and funeral will be private to family only please. Enquires to John or Darren McGee on 071 98 51744.

Mary Frances Doogan, Falcarragh and Teelin

The death has occurred in Aras Gaoth Dobhair of Mary Frances Doogan, née Gallagher from Ballyness, Falcarragh and Teelin.

Her remains were brought to her home in Ballyness on Saturday evening to repose.

The rosary can be viewed live at 9pm on Sunday night on MCNMedia.tv/Falcarragh.

Funeral Mass can also be viewed live on Monday at 12 noon.

In keeping with Government and HSE guidelines the wake and funeral are for family, friends, and neighbours.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.com