Deaths in Donegal, Monday morning, August 3

The following deaths have taken place:

Frank Gallagher, Carrickcoyle, Gaoth Dobhair



The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital, after a short illness, of Frank Gallagher (Frank Beag), Carrickcoyle, Gaoth Dobhair.

Removal from Roarty's Funeral Home, Derrybeg, this evening (Monday) at 6.30pm to Teach Pobail Cholmcille, Cnoc Fola for 7pm.

Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am, with burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Due to government and HSE regulations, funeral and burial are private to family and close friends.

Linda McKenna, nee Gormley, 23 Caislean Court, Castlefinn and formerly McNeely Villas, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Linda McKenna, nee Gormley, 23 Caislean Court, Castlefinn and formerly McNeely Villas, Letterkenny.

Remains are reposing at her sister Maud and brother-in-law Eugene Boyle’s home, 343 Grahamsland, Castlefinn.

In compliance with HSE and government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial are private to family and close friends only.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery, Letterkenny.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.ie/steunanscathedral.ie

Family flowers only please, donations if wished to the Oncology Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

David Bonner, 14, Alexander Park, Castlederg and Castlefinn

The peaceful death at his home, surrounded by his loving family, has occurred of David Bonner, 14, Alexander Park, Castlederg and Castlefinn.

He was the beloved husband of Hannah, and much loved father of Kathleen, David and Jacqueline.

Funeral from his home on Tuesday at 11.30am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon in St. Patrick's Church, Castlederg. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Due to Government restrictions, the house, Mass, and interment are private to family and close friends. The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/castlederg

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, daughters, son, sons-in-law, Ciara, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and entire family circle.

Paddy McHugh, Parkhead, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Paddy McHugh, Parkhead, Killybegs.

Removal to Lakelands Crematoriam Cavan for private Cremation. House private please.

Deeply regretted by his loving sons, daughters, sister, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

John Coyle, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh

The peaceful death has taken place of John (Sean) Coyle, Carren West, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh. Non Covid related.



Please note due to current Government restrictions regarding Covid-19 the family home and funeral are strictly private at the request of the deceased at all times.

Paul McGovern, Bunhovil, Bundoran

The death has taken place of Paul McGovern, Bunhovil, Bundoran.

Reposing at his parents' house, Anne and Pat McGovern, Finnerville, Bundoran. House private to family only please.

Removal to Our Lady, Star of the Sea Church, on Monday for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Cashelard, Ballyshannon.

Due to government guidelines, the wake and funeral will be private to family only please. Enquires to John or Darren McGee on 071 98 51744.

Mary Frances Doogan, Falcarragh and Teelin

The death has occurred in Aras Gaoth Dobhair of Mary Frances Doogan, née Gallagher from Ballyness, Falcarragh and Teelin.

Her remains were brought to her home in Ballyness on Saturday evening to repose.

The rosary can be viewed live at 9pm on Sunday night

Funeral Mass can also be viewed live on MCNMedia.tv/Falcarragh on Monday at 12 noon.

In keeping with Government and HSE guidelines the wake and funeral are for family, friends, and neighbours.

