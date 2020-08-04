Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday morning, August 4

The following deaths have taken place:

- Robert Hamilton Cooper, Ballymena, Antrim and Donegal Town

- Bridie Gaughran, née Early, Donnycarney, Dublin and Arranmore Island

- Maisie O’ Kane, née Mc Elwaine, 20, Main St. Drumquin

- Lizzie O’Donnell, née Porter Cloughwally, Lettermacaward

- Brigid Heeney, 'U Drop Inn,' Navenny Street, Ballybofey

- Frank Gallagher, Gaoth Dobhair

- Linda McKenna (née Gormley), Castlefinn and Letterkenny

- David Bonner, Castlederg and Castlefinn

- Paddy McHugh, Parkhead, Killybegs

- Late John Coyle, Garrison

- Paul McGovern, Bunhovil, Bundoran

Robert Hamilton Cooper, Ballymena, Antrim and Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Robert Hamilton Cooper, Ballymena, Antrim and Donegal Town. Much loved husband of Helen, loving father of Marcus, Simon, Aileen and Jason, dear father-in-law of Claire, Tara, Sean and Janice and a devoted grandfather of Maria, Lorcan, Isabella and Luke, Edward and Neve, James, Evie and Michael, Jacob and Joshua.

Due to current restriction house and funeral strictly private. No flowers please, donations in lieu, if desired, may be made payable to James Henry Funerals, 100 Broughshane Street, Ballymena BT43 6EE for Leukaemia and Lymphoma N.I.

Bridie Gaughran, née Early, Donnycarney, Dublin and Arranmore Island

The death has occurred of Bridie Gaughran, née Early, Donnycarney, Dublin and Arranmore Island.

Predeceased by her loving husband Liam. Bridie will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her children, Noel, Noreen, Liam and Peter, her twelve grandchildren, brothers Christy and Manus, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Suaimhneas síoraí dá hanam dílis

Bridie will arrive home to Arranmore Island on 3pm ferry Monday, August 3. In keeping with HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings Requiem Mass for Bridie will take place on Wednesday, August 5 at 11am in St Crone’s Church, Arranmore Island for family and close friends followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass can be viewed online at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPbvqNq_SVpGLRDpcdQoZg

Maisie O’ Kane, née Mc Elwaine, 20, Main St. Drumquin

The death has occurred of Maisie O’ Kane, née Mc Elwaine, 20, Main St. Drumquin.

Funeral from her late home on Wednesday, August 5 at 2.30pm for Requiem Mass At 3pm in St. Patrick’s Church, Langfield, Drumquin.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Due to Government restrictions, the House, Mass and Interment are private to family and close friends.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie Cancer Care or The Alzheimers Society c/o Jarlath O’ Kane, Main St. Drumquin.

Lizzie O’Donnell, née Porter Cloughwally, Lettermacaward

The peaceful death has taken place of Lizzie O’Donnell, née Porter Cloughwally, Lettermacaward. Remains reposing at McGlynns Funeral home. Removal on Tuesday going to St. Crona’s Church, Dungloe for 6pm, reposing overnight.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am, with interment afterwards in the local cemetery. Due to government guidelines, the funeral mass is private to family and close friends only please.

Brigid Heeney, 'U Drop Inn,' Navenny Street, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at her home of Brigid Heeney, U Drop Inn, Navenny Street, Ballybofey.

Funeral leaving her home on Wednesday, August 5 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the house, funeral and burial will be private to family only please.

Margaret (Maggie) Mc Kinney, née Mc Cauley, Graffy, Castlefin

The death has occurred of Margaret (Maggie) Mc Kinney, née Mc Cauley, Graffy, Castlefin.

Maggie’s remains will repose at the home of her son and daughter-in-law, Noel and Julie McKinney, Graffy, Castlefin, from 7pm on Monday, August 3.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, August 5 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Columba’s Church, Doneyloop.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Requiem Mass can be viewed live on the parish webcam, St.Columba's Church, Doneyloop.

Due to Government restrictions, the House, Mass and Interment are private to family and close friends.

Patrick Golden formerly Main Street St. Johnston

The death has occurred in Denmark of Patrick Golden formerly Main Street St. Johnston.

Funeral Mass and interment will be arranged at a later date.

Frank Gallagher (Frank beag), Carrick Coyle, Gaoth Dobhair



The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital, after a short illness, of Frank Gallagher (Frank Beag), Carrick Coyle, Gaoth Dobhair.

Removal from Roarty's Funeral Home, Derrybeg, this evening at 6.30pm to Teach Pobail Cholmcille, Cnoc Fola for 7pm.

Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am, with burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Due to government and HSE regulations, funeral and burial are private to family and close friends.

Linda McKenna, née Gormley, 23 Caislean Court, Castlefinn and formerly McNeely Villas, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Linda McKenna, née Gormley, 23 Caislean Court, Castlefinn and formerly McNeely Villas, Letterkenny.

Remains are reposing at her sister Maud and brother-in-law Eugene Boyle’s home, 343 Grahamsland, Castlefinn.

In compliance with HSE and government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial are private to family and close friends only.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery, Letterkenny.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.ie/steunanscathedral.ie

Family flowers only please, donations if wished to the Oncology Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

David Bonner, 14, Alexander Park, Castlederg and Castlefinn

The peaceful death at his home, surrounded by his loving family, has occurred of David Bonner, 14, Alexander Park, Castlederg and Castlefinn.

He was the beloved husband of Hannah, and much loved father of Kathleen, David and Jacqueline.

Funeral from his home on Tuesday at 11.30am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon in St. Patrick's Church, Castlederg. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Due to Government restrictions, the house, Mass, and interment are private to family and close friends. The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/castlederg

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, daughters, son, sons-in-law, Ciara, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and entire family circle.

Paddy McHugh, Parkhead, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Paddy McHugh, Parkhead, Killybegs.

Removal to Lakelands Crematoriam Cavan for private Cremation. House private please.

Deeply regretted by his loving sons, daughters, sister, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

John Coyle, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh

The peaceful death has taken place of John (Sean) Coyle, Carren West, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh. Non Covid related.

Please note due to current Government restrictions regarding Covid-19 the family home and funeral are strictly private at the request of the deceased at all times.

Paul McGovern, Bunhovil, Bundoran

The death has taken place of Paul McGovern, Bunhovil, Bundoran.

Reposing at his parents' house, Anne and Pat McGovern, Finnerville, Bundoran. House private to family only please.

Removal to Our Lady, Star of the Sea Church, on Monday for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Cashelard, Ballyshannon.

Due to government guidelines, the wake and funeral will be private to family only please. Enquires to John or Darren McGee on 071 98 51744.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.com











