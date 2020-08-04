Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, August 4

The following deaths have taken place:

Robert Hamilton Cooper, Ballymena, Antrim and Donegal Town

The death has occurred of Robert Hamilton Cooper, Ballymena, Antrim and Donegal Town. Much loved husband of Helen, loving father of Marcus, Simon, Aileen and Jason, dear father-in-law of Claire, Tara, Sean and Janice and a devoted grandfather of Maria, Lorcan, Isabella and Luke, Edward and Neve, James, Evie and Michael, Jacob and Joshua.

Due to current restriction house and funeral strictly private. No flowers please, donations in lieu, if desired, may be made payable to James Henry Funerals, 100 Broughshane Street, Ballymena BT43 6EE for Leukaemia and Lymphoma N.I.

Bridie Gaughran, née Early, Donnycarney, Dublin and Arranmore Island

The death has occurred of Bridie Gaughran, née Early, Donnycarney, Dublin and Arranmore Island.

Predeceased by her loving husband Liam. Bridie will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her children, Noel, Noreen, Liam and Peter, her twelve grandchildren, brothers Christy and Manus, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Suaimhneas síoraí dá hanam dílis

Bridie will arrive home to Arranmore Island on 3pm ferry Monday, August 3. In keeping with HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings Requiem Mass for Bridie will take place on Wednesday, August 5 at 11am in St Crone’s Church, Arranmore Island for family and close friends followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass can be viewed online at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPbvqNq_SVpGLRDpcdQoZg

Maisie O’ Kane, née Mc Elwaine, 20, Main St. Drumquin

The death has occurred of Maisie O’ Kane, née Mc Elwaine, 20, Main St. Drumquin.

Funeral from her late home on Wednesday, August 5 at 2.30pm for Requiem Mass At 3pm in St. Patrick’s Church, Langfield, Drumquin.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Due to Government restrictions, the House, Mass and Interment are private to family and close friends.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie Cancer Care or The Alzheimers Society c/o Jarlath O’ Kane, Main St. Drumquin.

Lizzie O’Donnell, née Porter Cloughwally, Lettermacaward

The peaceful death has taken place of Lizzie O’Donnell, née Porter Cloughwally, Lettermacaward. Remains reposing at McGlynns Funeral home. Removal on Tuesday going to St. Crona’s Church, Dungloe for 6pm, reposing overnight.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am, with interment afterwards in the local cemetery. Due to government guidelines, the funeral mass is private to family and close friends only please.

Brigid Heeney, 'U Drop Inn,' Navenny Street, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at her home of Brigid Heeney, U Drop Inn, Navenny Street, Ballybofey.

Funeral leaving her home on Wednesday, August 5 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the house, funeral and burial will be private to family only please.

Margaret (Maggie) Mc Kinney, née Mc Cauley, Graffy, Castlefin

The death has occurred of Margaret (Maggie) Mc Kinney, née Mc Cauley, Graffy, Castlefin.

Maggie’s remains will repose at the home of her son and daughter-in-law, Noel and Julie McKinney, Graffy, Castlefin, from 7pm on Monday, August 3.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, August 5 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Columba’s Church, Doneyloop.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Requiem Mass can be viewed live on the parish webcam, St.Columba's Church, Doneyloop.

Due to Government restrictions, the House, Mass and Interment are private to family and close friends.

