Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday morning, August 5

The following deaths have taken place:

Seamus Brady, Lorcan Villas, Santry, Dublin and Creeslough



The death has taken place of Seamus Brady, Lorcan Villas, Santry, Dublin 9 and formerly Drimnakillew, Creeslough.

Funeral Mass in St. Michael's Church, Creeslough on Thursday, August 6 at 11am with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

In compliance with HSE and government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are private to family and close friends only please.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Mass can be viewed at https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/stmichaelschurchcreeslough

Czeslaw Zaleski, Poland and Ballyshannon

The unexpected death has taken place of Czeslaw Zaleski, formerly from Poland and late of Bakers Court Apartments, Ballyshannon.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later. All enquires can be made to Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 2485819.

Robert Hamilton Cooper, Ballymena, Co. Antrim and Castlefinn

The death has occurred of Robert Hamilton Cooper, Ballymena, Co. Antrim and Castlefinn.

Robert was the much loved husband of Helen, loving father of Marcus, Simon, Aileen and Jason, dear father-in-law of Claire, Tara, Sean and Janice and a devoted grandfather of Maria, Lorcan, Isabella and Luke, Edward and Neve, James, Evie and Michael, Jacob and Joshua.



Due to current restrictions, the house and funeral are strictly private. No flowers please, donations in lieu, if desired, may be made payable to James Henry Funerals, 100 Broughshane Street, Ballymena BT43 6EE for Leukaemia and Lymphoma N.I.

Bridie Gaughran, née Early, Donnycarney, Dublin and Arranmore Island

The death has occurred of Bridie Gaughran, née Early, Donnycarney, Dublin and Arranmore Island.

Predeceased by her loving husband Liam. Bridie will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her children, Noel, Noreen, Liam and Peter, her twelve grandchildren, brothers Christy and Manus, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Suaimhneas síoraí dá hanam dílis

In keeping with HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings Requiem Mass for Bridie will take place on Wednesday, August 5 at 11am in St Crone’s Church, Arranmore Island for family and close friends followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass can be viewed online at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPbvqNq_SVpGLRDpcdQoZg

Lizzie O’Donnell, née Porter Cloughwally, Lettermacaward

The peaceful death has taken place of Lizzie O’Donnell, née Porter, Cloughwally, Lettermacaward.

Remains reposing at McGlynn's Funeral home. Removal took place on Tuesday to St. Crona’s Church, Dungloe to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am, with interment afterwards in the local cemetery. Due to government guidelines, the funeral Mass is private to family and close friends only please.

Brigid Heeney, 'U Drop Inn,' Navenny Street, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at her home of Brigid Heeney, U Drop Inn, Navenny Street, Ballybofey.

Funeral leaving her home on Wednesday, August 5 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the house, funeral and burial will be private to family only please.

Margaret (Maggie) Mc Kinney, née Mc Cauley, Graffy, Castlefinn

The death has occurred of Margaret (Maggie) Mc Kinney, née Mc Cauley, Graffy, Castlefinn.

Maggie’s remains are reposing at the home of her son and daughter-in-law, Noel and Julie McKinney, Graffy, Castlefinn.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, August 5 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Columba’s Church, Doneyloop.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Requiem Mass can be viewed live on the parish webcam, St.Columba's Church, Doneyloop.

Due to Government restrictions, the house, Mass and interment are private to family and close friends.

Patrick Golden formerly Main Street St. Johnston

The death has occurred in Denmark of Patrick Golden, formerly Main Street, St. Johnston.

Funeral Mass and interment will be arranged at a later date.

Patrick is survived by his wife Eva, son Liam, daughter Sidsel, his brothers and sisters Martin, Mary, Anne, Michael and Joseph and extended family and friends.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.com