Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, August 5, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

- Mary Clerkin née McGrory, 6 Cluain Mhuire, Buncrana and formally Druminderry

- Michael Conboy, 37 Orchard Grove, Letterkenny and formerly of Collooney, Sligo

- Seamus Brady, Dublin and Creeslough

- Czeslaw Zaleski, Poland and Ballyshannon

- Robert Hamilton Cooper, Ballymena, Antrim and Castlefinn

Mary Clerkin née McGrory, 6 Cluain Mhuire, Buncrana and formally Druminderry

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary Clerkin née McGrory, 6 Cluain Mhuire, Buncrana and formally Druminderry.

Remains reposing at McLaughlin's Funeral Home.

Removal from there on Thursday at 5.45pm going to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for 6pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass there at 10am on Friday, August 7 with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral private to family and close friends only.

Funeral will be streamed via webcam and accessed through churchservices.tv/cockhill.

Michael Conboy, 37 Orchard Grove, Letterkenny and formerly of Collooney, Sligo

The death has occurred of Michael Conboy, 37 Orchard Grove, Letterkenny and formerly of Collooney, Co Sligo.

Michael’s remains are reposing at his late residence.

Requiem Mass on Friday, August 7 at 11am in the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Ballyraine with interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to immediate family and close friends only please.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on the churchoftheirishmartyrs.com website

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Arch View Lodge Residence Comfort Fund C/O Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Letterkenny.

Seamus Brady, Lorcan Villas, Santry, Dublin and Creeslough



The death has taken place of Seamus Brady, Lorcan Villas, Santry, Dublin 9 and formerly Drimnakillew, Creeslough.

Funeral Mass in St. Michael's Church, Creeslough on Thursday, August 6 at 11am with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

In compliance with HSE and government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial are private to family and close friends only please.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Mass can be viewed at https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/stmichaelschurchcreeslough

Czeslaw Zaleski, Poland and Ballyshannon

The unexpected death has taken place of Czeslaw Zaleski, formerly from Poland and late of Bakers Court Apartments, Ballyshannon.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later. All enquires can be made to Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 2485819.

Robert Hamilton Cooper, Ballymena, Co. Antrim and Castlefinn

The death has occurred of Robert Hamilton Cooper, Ballymena, Co. Antrim and Castlefinn.

Robert was the much loved husband of Helen, loving father of Marcus, Simon, Aileen and Jason, dear father-in-law of Claire, Tara, Sean and Janice and a devoted grandfather of Maria, Lorcan, Isabella and Luke, Edward and Neve, James, Evie and Michael, Jacob and Joshua.



Due to current restrictions, the house and funeral are strictly private. No flowers please, donations in lieu, if desired, may be made payable to James Henry Funerals, 100 Broughshane Street, Ballymena BT43 6EE for Leukaemia and Lymphoma N.I.

