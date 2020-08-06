Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, August 6, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

- Paul Sweeney, Dublin and Donegal

- John Murphy, Forquar, Milford

- James- Jim Quigley, formerly of Whitecastle, Quigley's Point

- Tracey Fullerton, San Francisco and Buncrana

- Jim Gallagher, Drimlaughdrid, Lettermacaward

- Mary Clerkin née McGrory, 6 Cluain Mhuire, Buncrana and formally Druminderry

- Michael Conboy, 37 Orchard Grove, Letterkenny and formerly of Collooney, Sligo

Paul Sweeney, Dublin and Donegal

The death has occurred of Paul Sweeney, Dublin and Donegal at Letterkenny University Hospital. Her was the beloved husband of Catherine, much-loved father of Noelle, John and Conor, loved and loving Grandja of Ned, Kate, Rowan and Freya, predeceased by brother Eamonn and sister Bernie. He will be sadly missed by brothers Paud, Peter and Fergus, sisters Maureen and Angela, son-in-law Colin, daughter-in-law Karen, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, the extended family and a wide circle of friends and music-makers.

Mass for family only.

John Murphy, Forquar, Milford

The death has taken place of John Murphy, Forquar, Milford.

Remains will repose at his home.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am in St Peter’s Church, Milford with burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family only please.

Rosary on Thursday and Friday at 10pm.

Funeral Mass and rosary can be viewed on churchservices.tv/stpeterschurchmilford

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice C/O Sweeney Funeral Directors.

James- Jim Quigley, formerly of Whitecastle, Quigley's Point

The death has taken place at Carndonagh Community Hospital of James- Jim Quigley, formerly of Whitecastle, Quigley's Point.

Funeral from the home of his friends Kenneth and Jeana Porter, Whitecastle, Quigley's Point on Friday, August 7 at 12.30 following by a service of thanksgiving in Whitecastle Methodist Church at 12.45 with burial afterwards in Greenbank Presbyterian burial ground.

House is private please.

Family flowers only donations if desired the Comfort Fund, Carndonagh Community Hospital c/o Kenneth and Jeana Porter, Whitecastle, Quigley's Point.

Service is restricted to immediate family only please.

Tracey Fullerton, San Francisco and Buncrana

The death has taken place in San Francisco of Tracey Fullerton.

Tracey's ashes will repose at her family home at 65 Marion Park, Buncrana from Thursday, August 7.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, August 8 in St. Mary's Church, Cockhill, Buncrana at 10am with interment afterwards in the family plot in Cockhill cemetery.

Family flowers only please

Due to HSE & government guidelines, the funeral will be restricted to 50 people.

Funeral Mass will be streamed via webcam at church services/cockhill

Jim Gallagher, Drimlaughdrid, Lettermacaward

The death has occurred in Dungloe District Hospital of Jim Gallagher, Drimlaughdrid, Lettermacaward.

His remains will repose at Mc Glynn's Funeral Home in Dungloe from 6pm on Thursday evening, August 6. Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday, August 7 at 11am in St. Crona's Church, Dungloe with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with HSE & Government guidelines wake, funeral and burial is private to family only please.

Mary Clerkin née McGrory, 6 Cluain Mhuire, Buncrana and formally Druminderry

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary Clerkin née McGrory, 6 Cluain Mhuire, Buncrana and formally Druminderry.

Remains reposing at McLaughlin's Funeral Home.

Removal from there on Thursday at 5.45pm going to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for 6pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass there at 10am on Friday, August 7 with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral private to family and close friends only.

Funeral will be streamed via webcam and accessed through churchservices.tv/cockhill.

Michael Conboy, 37 Orchard Grove, Letterkenny and formerly of Collooney, Sligo

The death has occurred of Michael Conboy, 37 Orchard Grove, Letterkenny and formerly of Collooney, Co Sligo.

Michael’s remains are reposing at his late residence.

Requiem Mass on Friday, August 7 at 11am in the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Ballyraine with interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines, wake, funeral and interment are private to immediate family and close friends only please.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on the churchoftheirishmartyrs.com website

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Arch View Lodge Residence Comfort Fund C/O Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Letterkenny.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.com