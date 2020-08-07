Contact

Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, August 7, 2020

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The following deaths have taken place:

- Elizabeth (Lizzie) McGinty, Letterhillue, Cloghan

- Czeslaw Zaleski, formerly of Poland and late of Bakers Court, Ballyshannon

- Paul Sweeney, Dublin and Donegal

- John Murphy, Forquar, Milford

- Tracey Fullerton, San Francisco and Buncrana

Elizabeth (Lizzie) McGinty, Letterhillue, Cloghan

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Lizzie) McGinty, Letterhillue, Cloghan.

Her death is deeply regretted by her nephew and his wife, Pat and Kathleen, neighbours and friends. Lizzie's Remains will repose in The Chapel of Rest in The Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Glenfin, from 6 o'clock on Saturday. Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock on Sunday with burial afterwards in Cill Taobhog Cemetery.

Rosary on Saturday night at 9.30pm. Due to Government guidelines the funeral will be for family and friends only.

Czeslaw Zaleski, formerly of Poland and late of Bakers Court, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Czeslaw Zaleski, formerly of Poland and late of Bakers Court, Ballyshannon. Funeral to arrive at St. Patricks Church, Ballyshannon on Sunday for Mass of the Resurrection at 11 o’clock with internment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery. The Mass will be available to be viewed live online at www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon. All enquires to Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 248 5819.

Paul Sweeney, Dublin and Donegal

The death has occurred of Paul Sweeney, Dublin and Donegal at Letterkenny University Hospital. Her was the beloved husband of Catherine, much-loved father of Noelle, John and Conor, loved and loving Grandja of Ned, Kate, Rowan and Freya, predeceased by brother Eamonn and sister Bernie. He will be sadly missed by brothers Paud, Peter and Fergus, sisters Maureen and Angela, son-in-law Colin, daughter-in-law Karen, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, the extended family and a wide circle of friends and music-makers.

Mass for family only. 

John Murphy, Forquar, Milford

The death has taken place of John Murphy, Forquar, Milford.

Remains will repose at his home.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am in St Peter’s Church, Milford with burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family only please.

Rosary on Thursday and Friday at 10pm.

Funeral Mass and rosary can be viewed on churchservices.tv/stpeterschurchmilford
Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice C/O Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Tracey Fullerton, San Francisco and Buncrana

The death has taken place in San Francisco of Tracey Fullerton.

Tracey's ashes will repose at her family home at 65 Marion Park, Buncrana from Thursday, August  7.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, August 8 in St. Mary's Church, Cockhill, Buncrana at 10am with interment afterwards in the family plot in Cockhill cemetery.

Family flowers only please

Due to HSE & government guidelines, the funeral will be restricted to 50 people.
Funeral Mass will be streamed via webcam at church services/cockhill

