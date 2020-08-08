Deaths in Donegal - Saturday morning, August 8, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

- John James Keenan, Belleek

- Elizabeth (Lizzie) McGinty, Letterhillue, Cloghan

- Czeslaw Zaleski, formerly of Poland and late of Bakers Court, Ballyshannon

- Paul Sweeney, Dublin and Donegal

- John Murphy, Forquar, Milford

- Tracey Fullerton, San Francisco and Buncrana

John James Keenan, Belleek

The death has taken place of John James Keenan, Shuranure, Roscor, Belleek, Co Fermanagh.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am in St John the Baptist Church, Toura, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Due to current government guidelines regarding Covid-19, the family home and funeral will private to family and very close friends. People attending the funeral are asked to please wear masks.

Elizabeth (Lizzie) McGinty, Letterhillue, Cloghan

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Lizzie) McGinty, Letterhillue, Cloghan.

Her remains will repose in the Chapel of Rest in The Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Glenfin, from 6pm on Saturday. Rosary on Saturday night at 9.30pm.

Requiem Mass at 11am on Sunday with burial afterwards in Cill Taobhog Cemetery.

Due to Government guidelines the funeral will be for family and friends only.

Czeslaw Zaleski, formerly of Poland and late of Bakers Court, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Czeslaw Zaleski, formerly of Poland and late of Bakers Court, Ballyshannon. Funeral to arrive at St Patricks Church, Ballyshannon on Sunday for Mass of the Resurrection at 11amwith internment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery. The Mass will be available to be viewed live online at www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon. All enquires to Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon on 087 248 5819.

Paul Sweeney, Dublin and Donegal

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Paul Sweeney, Dublin and Donegal.

Mass for family only.

John Murphy, Forquar, Milford

The death has taken place of John Murphy, Forquar, Milford.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am in St Peter’s Church, Milford with burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family only please.

Mass can be viewed on churchservices.tv/stpeterschurchmilford

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice C/O Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Tracey Fullerton, San Francisco and Buncrana

The death has taken place in San Francisco of Tracey Fullerton.

Requiem Mass on Saturday in St Mary's Church, Cockhill, Buncrana at 10am with burial of ashes afterwards in the family plot in Cockhill cemetery.

Family flowers only please

Due to HSE & government guidelines, the funeral will be restricted to 50 people.

Mass will be streamed via webcam at church services/cockhill

