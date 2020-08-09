Contact

Deaths in Donegal - Sunday evening, August 9, 2020

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The following deaths have taken place:

-  Dessie Drumm, Strabane/Stranorlar

- Sean Granaghan, Bundoran

- Austin Mc Govern, Killygordon

- Liam Daly, Moville


Dessie Drumm

The death has occurred of Dessie Drumm at his home, 18 Castletown Road, Strabane, Tyrone / 

and formerly of Stranorlar.

Funeral leaving his home on Tuesday (August 11th) at 9.25a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Mary`s Church, Melmount at 10a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to St Vincent de Paul

In accordance with current restrictions (re: Coronavirus) the house and funeral will be private to family only please.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

Sean Granaghan
The death has taken place of Sean Granaghan, The Ross, Bundoran, on August 7th 2020, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Non Covid Related.

Reposing privately at home for family and close friends only please. Sean's funeral cortege will arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran on Monday morning for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.

Due to the Government and HSE regulations the family home and Church are private to family and close friends. 

Family flowers only please and donations to Renal Unit at Sligo University Hospital or The Irish Kidney Association c/o Breslin Funeral Home.

Sean's funeral mass can be viewed online at www.magheneparish.ie

Austin McGovern

The death has taken place of Austin McGovern, Drumavish, Crossroads, Killygordon, suddenly, at Letterkenny University Hospital. 

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live on St. Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/StPatricksCrossroads/ on Wednesday (August 12th) at 11 a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, the Wake, Funeral and Burial will be strictly Private to the family only, please.


Liam Daly

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny, of Liam Daly, Bath Terrace Lane, Moville.

His remains are reposing at the home of his daughter Lorna and son in law John McIntyre, Carnagarve, Moville.

Liam’s funeral mass can be viewed on the Moville Parish Webcam on Tuesday, August 11th, at 11 am. at www.movilleparish.com

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment will be private to family and close friends.

