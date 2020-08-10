Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, August 10, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

- Michael Tom (Mick) Murray, Moherlea, Drumshanbo, Leitrim and Drumkeen

- Dessie Drumm, Strabane/Stranorlar

- Sean Granaghan, Bundoran

- Austin Mc Govern, Killygordon

- Liam Daly, Moville

Michael Tom (Mick) Murray, Moherlea, Drumshanbo, Leitrim and Drumkeen

The death has occurred of Michael Tom (Mick) Murray, Moherlea, Drumshanbo, Leitrim and Drumkeen.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife Susan, daughter Róisín, son James, daughter-in-law Alice and grandsons, Conor and Tomás, pre-deceased by his sisters Patricia Conway, (Tulsk) and Adelaide Murray-Grunewald, (Drumshanbo) and survived by his sisters Margaret Murray, (Brentwood, Essex) and Kitty McLoughlin, (Ballindine), extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends in both England and Ireland.

Removal of remains from Dublin Airport to St. Patrick's Church, Drumkeen on Tuesday, August 11, arriving at 6pm to repose overnight. Funeral Mass to take place at 11am on Wednesday, August 12 after which the funeral will proceed to Drumshanbo for burial in the Old Cemetery.



In keeping with HSE guidelines and public health advice, Funeral Mass and internment private to family and close friends only. Family flowers only and donations in lieu to the North West Hospice c/o of Hubert McCormack or any close family member.



Please feel free to leave your personal message by clicking on the condolences icon below.



Dessie Drumm, Strabane and formerly of Stranorlar

The death has occurred of Dessie Drumm at his home, 18 Castletown Road, Strabane, Tyrone /

and formerly of Stranorlar.

Funeral leaving his home on Tuesday, August 11 at 9.25am for Requiem Mass in St Mary`s Church, Melmount at 10am Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to St Vincent de Paul

In accordance with current restrictions, the house and funeral will be private to family only please.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

Sean Granaghan, Bundoran

The death has taken place of Sean Granaghan, The Ross, Bundoran, on August 7th 2020, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Non Covid Related.

Reposing privately at home for family and close friends only please. Sean's funeral cortége will arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran on Monday morning for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.

Due to the Government and HSE regulations the family home and Church are private to family and close friends.

Family flowers only please and donations to Renal Unit at Sligo University Hospital or The Irish Kidney Association c/o Breslin Funeral Home.

Sean's funeral mass can be viewed online at www.magheneparish.ie

Austin McGovern, Killygordon

The death has taken place of Austin McGovern, Drumavish, Crossroads, Killygordon, suddenly, at Letterkenny University Hospital.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live on St. Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/StPatricksCrossroads/ on Wednesday, August 12 at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the family only, please.



Liam Daly, Moville

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny, of Liam Daly, Bath Terrace Lane, Moville.

His remains are reposing at the home of his daughter Lorna and son in law John McIntyre, Carnagarve, Moville.

Liam’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Moville Parish Webcam on Tuesday, August 11, at 11 am at www.movilleparish.com

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment will be private to family and close friends.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.com