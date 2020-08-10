Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, August 10, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

Anne Ramsey, née Gillen, Castlederg and Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Anne Ramsey, née Gillen, Castlederg and Letterkenny. Funeral from her late home on Wednesday, August 12, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Patrick's Church, Castlederg.

Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carncorn. Due to Government restrictions, the house, Mass and interment are private to family and close friends.

The Mass can be viewed via the parish webcam.

Fidelma O’Donnell, Spierstown, Clar, Donegal Town and formerly of Ardara

The death has taken place of Fidelma O’Donnell, Spierstown, Clar, Donegal Town and formerly of Ardara. Reposing at her late residence on Monday from 6pm.

Removal from there on Wednesday to St Agatha’s Church, Clar for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard. In accordance with HSE guidelines, the house, Funeral Mass and burial will be private to family and close friends. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if so desired to the Alzheimer’s Society, Donegal Town.

Anyone wishing to give their condolences can do so on rip.ie or on Gallagher Funeral Directors & Funeral Home Facebook page.

Michael Tom (Mick) Murray, Moherlea, Drumshanbo, Leitrim and Drumkeen

The death has occurred of Michael Tom (Mick) Murray, Moherlea, Drumshanbo, Leitrim and Drumkeen.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife Susan, daughter Róisín, son James, daughter-in-law Alice and grandsons, Conor and Tomás, pre-deceased by his sisters Patricia Conway, (Tulsk) and Adelaide Murray-Grunewald, (Drumshanbo) and survived by his sisters Margaret Murray, (Brentwood, Essex) and Kitty McLoughlin, (Ballindine), extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends in both England and Ireland.

Removal of remains from Dublin Airport to St. Patrick's Church, Drumkeen on Tuesday, August 11, arriving at 6pm to repose overnight. Funeral Mass to take place at 11am on Wednesday, August 12 after which the funeral will proceed to Drumshanbo for burial in the Old Cemetery.



In keeping with HSE guidelines and public health advice, Funeral Mass and internment private to family and close friends only. Family flowers only and donations in lieu to the North West Hospice c/o of Hubert McCormack or any close family member.



Please feel free to leave your personal message by clicking on the condolences icon below.



Dessie Drumm, Strabane and formerly of Stranorlar

The death has occurred of Dessie Drumm at his home, 18 Castletown Road, Strabane, Tyrone /

and formerly of Stranorlar.

Funeral leaving his home on Tuesday, August 11 at 9.25am for Requiem Mass in St Mary`s Church, Melmount at 10am Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to St Vincent de Paul

In accordance with current restrictions, the house and funeral will be private to family only please.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

Austin McGovern, Killygordon

The death has taken place of Austin McGovern, Drumavish, Crossroads, Killygordon, suddenly, at Letterkenny University Hospital.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live on St. Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/StPatricksCrossroads/ on Wednesday, August 12 at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the family only, please.



Liam Daly, Moville

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny, of Liam Daly, Bath Terrace Lane, Moville.

His remains are reposing at the home of his daughter Lorna and son in law John McIntyre, Carnagarve, Moville.

Liam’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Moville Parish Webcam on Tuesday, August 11, at 11 am at www.movilleparish.com

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment will be private to family and close friends.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.com