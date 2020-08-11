Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, August 11, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

Raymond Gallagher, Drumnaha House, Ballindrait, Lifford

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Raymond Gallagher, Drumnaha House, Ballindrait, Lifford.

Funeral leaving his home on Thursday, August 13 at 11.25 for for Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Murlog, Lifford at 12 noon.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Donegal Hospice, c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines, the house and funeral are private to family and close friends only, please.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://clonleighparish.com/webcam

Kathleen Teresa Brown née McCarry, 4 Crievesmith Park and formerly of St Eunan’s Terrace, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Kathleen Teresa Brown née McCarry, 4 Crievesmith Park, Letterkenny and formerly of St Eunan’s Terrace, Letterkenny.

Funeral Mass in St Eunan’s Cathedral at 1pm on Thursday, August 13 with burial afterwards in the family plot in conwal cemetery.

Due to government and HSE guidelines funeral and interment are private to family only.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Donegal Hospice C/O Terence McClintock Funeral Director, Convoy.

Noeleen Kelly née Martin, Upper Woodlands, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at her late residence of Noeleen Kelly née Martin, Upper Woodlands, Letterkenny.

Noeleen’s remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass in All Saint’s Church, Newtoncunningham at 11am on Thursday followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only.

Eamonn Browne, Ballymoon, Kilcar

The death has taken place of Eamonn Browne, Ballymoon, Kilcar. Non Covid Related. Removal from his home on Tuesday at 6.30pm to arrive at St. Cartha’s Church, Kilcar at 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at noon. Interment afterwards in Kilcar Cemetery. Covid-19 restrictions apply.

Michael Rafferty, 24 Woodlands, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Michael Rafferty, 24 Woodlands, Ballyshannon. Reposing privately at the home of his sister Angela Gahan, Tirconaill Street, Ballyshannon. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in St Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon, followed by private cremation at Lakelands crematorium.

In compliance with HSE guidelines, please ensure social distancing and public advice are adhered to. The funeral ceremony can be viewed on church services.ie/tv/stpatricksballyshannon. Family home and church private to family and close friends. Family flowers, donations, if so desired, to the oncology unit in Sligo University Hospital, C/o Patsy McCauley Funeral director.

Verner Kemmerer, Meenbanit, Burtonport and Germany

The death has taken place at his late residence of Verner Kemmerer, Meenbanit, Burtonport, formerly of Germany, the father of Keike Kemmerer.

Remains are reposing at his late residence.

Family and close friends welcome.

Cremation will take place in Co Cavan at a later date.

Enquiries to Shaun Mc Glynn Funeral Directors, Dungloe.

Teresa Lafferty, formerly Cooladawson, Crossroads, Killygordon

The death has occurred at St. Joseph’s Community Hospital, Stranorlar of Teresa Lafferty, formerly Cooladawson, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Remains reposing at the home of her sister and brother-in-law, Noreen and Seamus Crumlish,Drumboe,Stranorlar.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live on Wednesday, Aug 12 at 2pm on https://www.facebook.com/StPatricksCrossroads/

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the wake, funeral and burial will be private to the family only, please.

Davy Crotty 327 Coneyburrow Road, Lifford

The death has taken place of Davy Crotty 327 Coneyburrow Road, Lifford.

Funeral leaving his home on Wednesday, August 12 at 10.25am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Murlog, Lifford at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Archview Lodge Residents' Comfort Fund c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

In accordance with current restrictions, regarding Coronavirus, the house and funeral is strictly private to family only please.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://clonleighparish.com/webcam.

Anne Ramsey, née Gillen, Castlederg and Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Anne Ramsey, née Gillen, Castlederg and Letterkenny. Funeral from her late home on Wednesday, August 12, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Patrick's Church, Castlederg.

Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carncorn. Due to Government restrictions, the house, Mass and interment are private to family and close friends.

The Mass can be viewed via the parish webcam.

Fidelma O’Donnell, Spierstown, Clar, Donegal Town and formerly of Ardara

The death has taken place of Fidelma O’Donnell, Spierstown, Clar, Donegal Town and formerly of Ardara. Reposing at her late residence on Monday from 6pm.

Removal from there on Wednesday to St Agatha’s Church, Clar for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard.

In accordance with HSE guidelines, the house, Funeral Mass and burial will be private to family and close friends. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if so desired to the Alzheimer’s Society, Donegal Town.

Michael Tom (Mick) Murray, Moherlea, Drumshanbo, Leitrim and Drumkeen

The death has occurred of Michael Tom (Mick) Murray, Moherlea, Drumshanbo, Leitrim and Drumkeen.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife Susan, daughter Róisín, son James, daughter-in-law Alice and grandsons, Conor and Tomás, pre-deceased by his sisters Patricia Conway, (Tulsk) and Adelaide Murray-Grunewald, (Drumshanbo) and survived by his sisters Margaret Murray, (Brentwood, Essex) and Kitty McLoughlin, (Ballindine), extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends in both England and Ireland.

Removal of remains from Dublin Airport to St. Patrick's Church, Drumkeen on Tuesday, August 11, arriving at 6pm to repose overnight. Funeral Mass to take place at 11am on Wednesday, August 12 after which the funeral will proceed to Drumshanbo for burial in the Old Cemetery.



In keeping with HSE guidelines and public health advice, Funeral Mass and internment private to family and close friends only. Family flowers only and donations in lieu to the North West Hospice c/o of Hubert McCormack or any close family member.

Austin McGovern, Killygordon

The death has taken place of Austin McGovern, Drumavish, Crossroads, Killygordon, suddenly, at Letterkenny University Hospital.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live on St. Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/StPatricksCrossroads/ on Wednesday, August 12 at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the family only, please.

