Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, August 12, 2020

Celsus Starrs, 14 St. Bridget’s Terrace, East End, Bundoran and Omagh

The death has taken place of Celsus Starrs, 14 St. Bridget’s Terrace, East End, Bundoran and formerly of Clanabogan, Omagh, Co. Tyrone. Non-Covid Related. Remains reposing privately at home for family and close friends only, please.

Removal on Saturday from his late residence at 11.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh’s Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran. The Funeral Mass can be viewed online at magheneparish.ie. Due to the current restrictions, the house and Funeral Mass are private to family and close friends only please. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Sligo COPD Support Group care of Donal Breslin Funeral Directors, Breslin’s Funeral Home, Bundoran.

Bridget Houston, 1 Fr. Arnold Terrace, Manorcunningham

The peaceful death has taken place at her home of Bridget Houston, 1 Fr. Arnold Terrace, Manorcunningham.

Funeral Cortége will be leaving her daughter Madeline McKeever’s home at 21 Greenhills, Manorcunningham on Friday, August, travelling through Manorcunningham Village at 10.30am, going to St. Columba’s Church Drumoghill for 11am Funeral Mass.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, the wake, funeral and Interment will be private to family only please.

Fiona Mc Laughlin, 100 Glemwood Park, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Fiona Mc Laughlin, 100 Glemwood Park, Letterkenny. Fiona is survived by her father George Mc Laughlin, sister Charolett Duffy, brothers John and Paul, aunts, uncles and wider family circle.

In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines. Wake, funeral and burial strictly private to immediate family and close friends only.

Fiona's remains will repose at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Friday, August 14 for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in Conwal cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed from the St Eunan's Cathedral online streaming service.

Mary McGill, the nick, Aighe, Ardara

The death has occurred of Mary McGill, the nick, Aighe, Ardara.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Friday at 10:30am going to the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends please.

Donations if desired to the Alzheimer’s Society c/o Derek McCabe Funeral Director, Ardara.

Kathleen McCann formerly Kilmacrennan Road, Milford

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Kathleen McCann, formerly Kilmacrennan Road, Milford.

Her remains will arrive at the residence of her son John McCann, Kilmacrennan Road, Milford on Thursday, August 13.

Funeral mass on Friday, August 14 at 11am in St Peter’s Church, Milford.

Burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends.

Rosary on Thursday at 9pm.

Funeral Mass and Rosary can be viewed on churchservices.tv/stpeterschurchmilford

Raymond Gallagher, Drumnaha House, Ballindrait, Lifford

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Raymond Gallagher, Drumnaha House, Ballindrait, Lifford.

Funeral leaving his home on Thursday, August 13 at 11.25 for for Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Murlog, Lifford at 12 noon.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Donegal Hospice, c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines, the house and funeral are private to family and close friends only, please.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://clonleighparish.com/webcam

Kathleen Teresa Brown née McCarry, 4 Crievesmith Park and formerly of St Eunan’s Terrace, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Kathleen Teresa Brown née McCarry, 4 Crievesmith Park, Letterkenny and formerly of St Eunan’s Terrace, Letterkenny.

Funeral Mass in St Eunan’s Cathedral at 1pm on Thursday, August 13 with burial afterwards in the family plot in Conwal cemetery.

Due to government and HSE guidelines funeral and interment are private to family only.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Donegal Hospice C/O Terence McClintock Funeral Director, Convoy.

Noeleen Kelly née Martin, Upper Woodlands, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at her late residence of Noeleen Kelly née Martin, Upper Woodlands, Letterkenny.

Noeleen’s remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass in All Saint’s Church, Newtoncunningham at 11am on Thursday followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only.

Michael Rafferty, 24 Woodlands, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Michael Rafferty, 24 Woodlands, Ballyshannon. Reposing privately at the home of his sister Angela Gahan, Tirconaill Street, Ballyshannon. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in St Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon, followed by private cremation at Lakelands crematorium.

In compliance with HSE guidelines, please ensure social distancing and public advice are adhered to. The funeral ceremony can be viewed on church services.ie/tv/stpatricksballyshannon. Family home and church private to family and close friends. Family flowers, donations, if so desired, to the oncology unit in Sligo University Hospital, C/o Patsy McCauley Funeral director.

