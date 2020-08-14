Deaths in Donegal - Friday morning, August 14

The following deaths have taken place:

P.J.Anderson, Ardnaganna, Crossroads, Killygordon



The death has occurred of P.J. Anderson, Ardnaganna, Crossroads, Killygordon. Suddenly at his home.

Beloved husband of Philomena, much loved father of Sevanna, Bernie, Geraldine, Fiona, Alan and Paul, cherished brother of Morina, Brian, Pete, Eugene, Fergal and the late Plunkett, Dermot, Liam and Rose.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, daughters, sons, sister, brothers, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass will be streamed live on the St Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon Facebook Page this Sunday, August 16, at 1pm. https://www.facebook.com/StPatricksCrossroads/.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

In compliance with current Government restrictions (Covid-19) the house and funeral is strictly private to family only please.

Joe King, Doire na Mainsear, Annagry and Carna, Galway

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Joe King, Doire na Mainsear, Annagry and formerly of Carna, Co Galway.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Meabh, daughters Molly and Grace, father Francis, brothers Eamon, Jimmy and Kieran, sisters Maureen and Úna and extended family.

His remains will leave the family home today, Friday, August 14 at 12 noon going to Mylotte's Funeral Home, Carna to repose from 6pm to 8pm. Removal afterwards to St. Mary's Church, Carna to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass tomorrow, Saturday afternoon, at 2.30pm with burial afterwards in Muigh Inis cemetery.

Due to Government and HSE regulations,wake, funeral and burial are private to family and close friends. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Donegal Hospice.

Lou Gallen, formally of Railway Road, Killygordon

The death has taken place in Luton, England of Lou Gallen, the youngest brother of the late Michael Gallen and formally of Railway Road, Killygordon.

Funeral Mass will take place in England with details to be confirmed later.

Myles Toland, Carrigans

The death has occurred of Myles Toland, Carrigans peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Husband of the late Ann Marie, loving father of Emmett, Conan, Cianan and the late Aaron, devoted grandfather to Megan, Gracie, Leo and Aaron, father-in-law to Graínne, Lucy and Laura and a dear and loving brother and uncle to all his nieces and nephews.

Sadly, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral are strictly private for immediate family and close friends only.

House private from 11pm to 11am.

Ann Macfarlane, The Breakwater, Lehardan, Rathmullan

The death has occurred of Ann Macfarlane, The Breakwater. Lehardan, Rathmullan, DonegalPeacefully, at home, in the loving care of her husband Dugald.

Very deeply regretted by her husband Dugald, daughter Fiona (Stewart), son Peter, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Funeral service in St. Columba's Church, Rathmullan, at 2.30pm on Monday, August 17, followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard.

In compliance with current Government and HSE, guidelines the wake, funeral and interment are private to family only.

Celsus Starrs, 14 St Bridget’s Terrace, East End, Bundoran and Omagh

The death has taken place of Celsus Starrs, 14 St Bridget’s Terrace, East End, Bundoran and formerly of Clanabogan, Omagh, Co Tyrone. Non-Covid-19 related. Remains reposing privately at home for family and close friends only, please.

Removal tomorrow, Saturday, August 15 from his late residence at 11.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh’s Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran. The funeral mass can be viewed online at magheneparish.ie. Due to the current restrictions, the house and funeral mass are private to family and close friends only please. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Sligo COPD Support Group care of Donal Breslin Funeral Directors, Breslin’s Funeral Home, Bundoran.

Bridget Houston, 1 Fr Arnold Terrace, Manorcunningham

The peaceful death has taken place at her home of Bridget Houston, 1 Fr Arnold Terrace, Manorcunningham.

The funeral cortége will be leaving her daughter Madeline McKeever’s home at 21 Greenhills, Manorcunningham today, Friday, August 14, travelling through Manorcunningham village at 10.30am, going to St. Columba’s Church Drumoghill for 11am funeral mass.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment will be private to family only please.

Fiona McLaughlin, 100 Glemwood Park, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Fiona McLaughlin, 100 Glemwood Park, Letterkenny. Fiona is survived by her father George McLaughlin, sister Charolett Duffy, brothers John and Paul, aunts, uncles and wider family circle.

In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines. Wake, funeral and burial strictly private to immediate family and close friends only.

Funeral today, Friday, August 14 in St Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny with Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in Conwal cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed from the St Eunan's Cathedral online streaming service.

Mary McGill, The Nick, Aighe, Ardara

The death has occurred of Mary McGill, The Nick, Aighe, Ardara.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there today, Friday, August 14, at 10.30am going to the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends please.

Donations if desired to the Alzheimer’s Society c/o Derek McCabe Funeral Director, Ardara.

Kathleen McCann formerly Kilmacrennan Road, Milford

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Kathleen McCann, formerly Kilmacrennan Road, Milford.

Funeral mass today, Friday, August 14 at 11am in St Peter’s Church, Milford. Burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends.

Funeral Mass and Rosary can be viewed on churchservices.tv/stpeterschurchmilford



