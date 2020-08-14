Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, August 14

The following deaths have taken place:

Angela Holmes, (née Hennessy), Clonard, Castlefin

The death has occurred of Angela Holmes, (née Hennessy), Clonard, Castlefin.

Angela’s remains will repose at her late residence today, Friday August 14.

Removal from there tomorrow, Saturday August 15 at 11am, going to John McCarthy’s Funeral Parlour, Kilfinane, Co Limerick, to repose over night.

Funeral Mass in St Andrew’s Church at 12 noon on Sunday August 16, followed by interment.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are restricted to family and close friends.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society c/o Kennedy’s Undertakers, Castlefin or any family member.

Mickey Doherty (Mickey John), Glasgow, formerly Cloontagh, Clonmany

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Mickey Doherty (Mickey John) formerly Cloontagh, Clonmany.

Funeral will take place in Glasgow at a later date.

P.J.Anderson, Ardnaganna, Crossroads, Killygordon

The death has occurred of P.J. Anderson, Ardnaganna, Crossroads, Killygordon.Suddenly at his home.

Beloved husband of Philomena, much loved father of Sevanna, Bernie, Geraldine, Fiona, Alan and Paul, cherished brother of Morina, Brian, Pete, Eugene, Fergal and the late Plunkett, Dermot, Liam and Rose.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, daughters, sons, sister, brothers, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass will be streamed live on the St Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon Facebook Page this Sunday, August 16, at 1pm. https://www.facebook.com/StPatricksCrossroads/.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

In compliance with current Government restrictions (re: Covid-19) the house and funeral is strictly private to family only please.

Joe King, Doire na Mainsear, Annagry and Carna, Galway

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Joe King, Doire na Mainsear, Annagry and formerly of Carna, Co Galway.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Meabh, daughters Molly and Grace, father Francis, brothers Eamon, Jimmy and Kieran, sisters Maureen and Úna and extended family.

His remains left the family home today, Friday, going to Mylotte's Funeral Home, Carna to repose from 6pm to 8pm. Removal afterwards to St. Mary's Church, Carna to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass tomorrow, Saturday afternoon, at 2.30pm with burial afterwards in Muigh Inis cemetery.

Due to Government and HSE regulations,wake, funeral and burial are private to family and close friends. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Donegal Hospice.

Lou Gallen, formally of Railway Road, Killygordon

The death has taken place in Luton, England of Lou Gallen, the youngest brother of the late Michael Gallen and formally of Railway Road, Killygordon.

Funeral Mass will take place in England with details to be confirmed later.

Ann Macfarlane, The Breakwater, Lehardan, Rathmullan

The death has occurred of Ann Macfarlane, The Breakwater. Lehardan, Rathmullan, Donegal

Peacefully, at home, in the loving care of her husband Dugald. Very deeply regretted by her husband Dugald, daughter Fiona (Stewart), son Peter, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Funeral service in St. Columba's Church, Rathmullan, at 2.30pm on Monday, August 17, followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard.

In compliance with current Government and HSE, guidelines the wake, funeral and interment are private to family only.

Celsus Starrs, 14 St Bridget’s Terrace, East End, Bundoran and Omagh

The death has taken place of Celsus Starrs, 14 St Bridget’s Terrace, East End, Bundoran and formerly of Clanabogan, Omagh, Co Tyrone. Non-Covid related. Remains reposing privately at home for family and close friends only, please.

Removal tomorrow, Saturday, August 15 from his late residence at 11.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh’s Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran. The funeral mass can be viewed online at magheneparish.ie. Due to the current restrictions, the house and funeral mass are private to family and close friends only please. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Sligo COPD Support Group care of Donal Breslin Funeral Directors, Breslin’s Funeral Home, Bundoran.

