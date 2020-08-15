Deaths in Donegal - Saturday morning, August 15

The following deaths have taken place:

- Nora Coyle, Coole, Cranford

- Angela Holmes, (née Hennessy), Clonard, Castlefin

- Mickey Doherty (Mickey John), Glasgow, formerly Cloontagh, Clonmany

- P.J. Anderson, Ardnaganna, Crossroads, Killygordon

- Joe King. Doire na Mainsear, Annagry/Carna,Galway

- Lou Gallen, formally of Railway Road, Killygordon

- Ann Macfarlane, The Breakwater, Lehardan, Rathmullan

- Celsus Starrs, 14 St. Bridget’s Terrace, East End, Bundoran and Omagh

Nora Coyle, Coole, Cranford

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Nora Coyle; Coole, Cranford.

Her remains will repose at her home.

Funeral Mass on Monday August 17 at 12 noon in the Church if the Immaculate Conception, Coole, Cranford with burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines wake and funeral are private to family and close friends.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Cancer Care West c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Angela Holmes, (née Hennessy), Clonard, Castlefin

The death has occurred of Angela Holmes, (née Hennessy), Clonard, Castlefin.

Removal from her late residence today, Saturday, August 15 at 11am, going to John McCarthy’s Funeral Parlour, Kilfinane, Co Limerick, to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass in St Andrew’s Church at 12 noon tomorrow, Sunday, August 16, followed by interment.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are restricted to family and close friends.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society c/o Kennedy’s Undertakers, Castlefin or any family member.

Mickey Doherty (Mickey John), Glasgow, formerly Cloontagh, Clonmany

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Mickey Doherty (Mickey John) formerly Cloontagh, Clonmany.

Funeral will take place in Glasgow at a later date.

P.J.Anderson, Ardnaganna, Crossroads, Killygordon

The death has occurred of P.J. Anderson, Ardnaganna, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Suddenly at his home.

Beloved husband of Philomena, much loved father of Sevanna, Bernie, Geraldine, Fiona, Alan and Paul, cherished brother of Morina, Brian, Pete, Eugene, Fergal and the late Plunkett, Dermot, Liam and Rose.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, daughters, sons, sister, brothers, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass will be streamed live on the St Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon Facebook Page tomorrow, Sunday, August 16, at 1pm. https://www.facebook.com/StPatricksCrossroads/.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

In compliance with current Government restrictions (Covid-19) the house and funeral is strictly private to family only please.

Joe King, Doire na Mainsear, Annagry and Carna, Galway

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Joe King, Doire na Mainsear, Annagry and formerly of Carna, Co Galway.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Meabh, daughters Molly and Grace, father Francis, brothers Eamon, Jimmy and Kieran, sisters Maureen and Úna and extended family.

Funeral Mass today, Saturday afternoon, at 2.30pm with burial afterwards in Muigh Inis cemetery.

Due to Government and HSE regulations,wake, funeral and burial are private to family and close friends. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Donegal Hospice.

Lou Gallen, formally of Railway Road, Killygordon

The death has taken place in Luton, England of Lou Gallen, the youngest brother of the late Michael Gallen and formally of Railway Road, Killygordon.

Funeral Mass will take place in England with details to be confirmed later.

Ann Macfarlane, The Breakwater, Lehardan, Rathmullan

The death has occurred of Ann Macfarlane, The Breakwater. Lehardan, Rathmullan, Donegal

Peacefully, at home, in the loving care of her husband Dugald.

Very deeply regretted by her husband Dugald, daughter Fiona (Stewart), son Peter, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Funeral service in St. Columba's Church, Rathmullan, at 2.30pm on Monday, August 17, followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard.

In compliance with current Government and HSE, guidelines the wake, funeral and interment are private to family only.

Celsus Starrs, 14 St Bridget’s Terrace, East End, Bundoran and Omagh

The death has taken place of Celsus Starrs, 14 St Bridget’s Terrace, East End, Bundoran and formerly of Clanabogan, Omagh, Co Tyrone. Non-Covid Related.

Removal from family home today, Saturday, August 15 from his late residence at 11.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh’s Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran. The funeral mass can be viewed online at magheneparish.ie. Due to the current restrictions, the house and funeral mass are private to family and close friends only please.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Sligo COPD Support Group care of Donal Breslin Funeral Directors, Breslin’s Funeral Home, Bundoran.



