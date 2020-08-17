Contact

Tipperary deaths and funeral details, August 17

Mary Burke (née Hogan)
Ballylaffin, Ardfinnan, Tipperary

Mary (pre-deceased by her baby daughter Alice) passed away peacefully at home after a brief illness surrounded by her loving family. She will be very sadly missed by her loving husband Fran, sons Liam, Paul and Pat, daughters Anne and Marie, sisters Eileen and Biddy, sons in law Larry and Mickey, daughters in law Patricia and Judy, loving grandchildren, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Mary's funeral cortége will leave her home on Tuesday morning at 11.30am to arrive at St. John the Baptist Church, Duhill for 12 pm Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mary's Funeral mass will be livestreamed and the link will be available here shortly. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice.

May She Rest In Peace

Due to current Government guidelines, Mary's Funeral Mass is restricted to family and close friends. You may leave a message of sympathy by emailing costiganfunerals@eircom.net and we will pass your sympathies onto the Burke family. Thank you for your co-operation.

Eugene Griffin
Hogan Square, Cahir, Tipperary

Eugene died, unexpectedly, at St. James's Hospital, Dublin. He will be very sadly missed by his loving daughters Valerie, Nathalie and Sharon, their partners Denver, Chaz and John, granddaughter Alex, cousins, close friends Mary Walker and John and Hannah Mai O'Connor, extended family and friends.

Funeral Arrangements later.

May He Rest In Peace

William (Bill) KEATY
Kilmacanogue, Wicklow / Kilfeacle, Tipperary

William (Bill) Keaty, late of Kilmacanogue, Co. Wicklow and formerly of Kilfeacle, Co. Tipperary, passed away peacefully at home on 16th August, 2020; beloved husband of the late Patricia, dearly loved father of Gerard and Martina, cherished Grandad of Austin and Emmet, sadly missed by his sisters Sr. Anne, Biddy, Sheila, Tess, Phil, and Frances, brothers Mick and Oliver, son-in-law Niall, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his siblings Joe, John, Mary and Jimmy.

A private family Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday (20th August) at 11.30am in the Church of Our Lady Queen of Peace, Bray which may be viewed online at queenofpeace.ie. Burial afterwards will take place at Bohernabreena Cemetery at 1.15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society and NCBI.

May he rest in peace

