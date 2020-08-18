Deaths in Donegal, Tuesday morning, August 18

The following deaths have taken place:

- Myles McBride, Kerrykeel

- Anna Aiken, Ard Big, Ramelton

- Joe O’Donnell, Leenan, Urris, Clonmany

- Charlie Neely, Kilmackloo, Creeslough

- Mickey Doherty (Mickey John), Glasgow, formerly Cloontagh, Clonmany

- Lou Gallen, formally of Railway Road, Killygordon

Myles McBride, Kerrykeel

The death has taken place of Myles McBride, Kerrykeel

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kerrykeel with burial afterwards in Massmount cemetery in Fanad.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to BUMBLEance Children's Ambulance c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors

Funeral Mass can be viewed on Milford and Kerrykeel Parish Facebook page.

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family andclose friends.

Anna Aiken, Ard Big, Ramelton

The death has taken place of Anna Aiken, Ard Big, Ramelton.

Remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral service there on Wednesday afternoon, August 19 at 2pm with burial afterwards in Bank Cemetery, Ramelton.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Aras Ui Dhomhnaill Nursing Home Patients Comfort Fund C/O any family member.



Joe O’Donnell, Leenan, Urris, Clonmany

The death has taken place at Beach Hill Nursing Home of Joe O'Donnell, Leenan, Urris.

His remains will arrive at St Michael's Church, Urris on Tuesday, August 18 at 7pm, to repose overnight.

Due to HSE and government guidelines funeral is restricted to family and friends.

All enquiries to Comiskey Funeral Directors Tel: 0860736402

Charlie Neely, Kilmackloo, Creeslough

The death has taken place of Charlie Neely, Kilmackloo, Creeslough.

Funeral Service in St John's Church, Ballymore, on Tuesday, August 18, at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. In compliance with HSE and Government Guidelines, wake, funeral and burial private to family, neighbours and close friends.



Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Creeslough Day Centre c/o any family member or James Harkin, Funeral Director, Creeslough.

Mickey Doherty (Mickey John), Glasgow, formerly Cloontagh, Clonmany

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Mickey Doherty (Mickey John) formerly Cloontagh, Clonmany.

Funeral will take place in Glasgow at a later date.

Lou Gallen, formerly of Railway Road, Killygordon

The death has taken place in Luton, England of Lou Gallen, the youngest brother of the late Michael Gallen and formerly of Railway Road, Killygordon.

Funeral Mass will take place in England with details to be confirmed later.



If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email: news@donegallive.ie