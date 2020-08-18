Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, August 18, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

Liam McCallion, Tullydish, Buncrana

The death has occurred of Liam McCallion, Tullydish, Buncrana F93 YY74. The beloved husband of Ellen, much-loved father of Elaine, Sinead, Maire and Nicole and dear brother of Rosaleen Strain, Barney, Eddie, Mickey, Rena Donaghey and Shaun. Deeply regretted by his wife, daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sisters, brothers, his wider family circle and friends.

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines wake and funeral are private to family only. Requiem Mass on Saturday, August 22 at 10am in St Mary's Church, Cockhill followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed on church services.tv/cockhill.

Family flowers only donations in lieu to Buncrana Community Hospital c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

Hugh Mc Cole, Bunbeg, Gweedore

The death has occurred of Hugh Mc Cole, Bunbeg, Gweedore. He will be sadly missed by his son Martin, daughter Patricia, daughter-in-law Deirdre, grandchildren Eimhear, Gavin, Michael, Aoife, Rebecca, Frances, Fiachra and Tia.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Chapel, Derrybeg, tomorrow, Wednesday, at 11am with burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery. Due to government and HSE regulations, wake, funeral and burial are private to family and close friends. If you wish to leave your condolences, please use the condolence book below.

Aubrey Brett, Kilclooney, Portnoo

The death has occurred of Aubrey Brett, Kilclooney, Portnoo.

Beloved husband of Margaret, adored father of Sarah and her husband Terry, and much loved grandad to Theodore.

His remains will arrive at St Conal's Church, Kilclooney on Wednesday at 5pm to repose overnight. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines wake and funeral is private to family and close friends.

Mary B McCloskey, Curris, Kilcar

The death has taken place of Mary B McCloskey, Curris, Kilcar. Non Covid related.

Remains leaving her home on Wednesday at 11.30am for Funeral Mass in St. Cartha’s Church, Kilcar at 12 noon.

Funeral Mass will be streamed live. Interment afterwards in Kilcar Cemetery. House private please.

Covid-19 restrictions apply.

Myles McBride, Kerrykeel

The death has taken place of Myles McBride, Kerrykeel

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kerrykeel with burial afterwards in Massmount cemetery in Fanad.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to BUMBLEance Children's Ambulance c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors

Funeral Mass can be viewed on Milford and Kerrykeel Parish Facebook page.

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family andclose friends.

Anna Aiken, Ard Big, Ramelton

The death has taken place of Anna Aiken, Ard Big, Ramelton.

Remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral service there on Wednesday, August 19 at 2pm with burial afterwards in Bank Cemetery, Ramelton.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Aras Ui Dhomhnaill Nursing Home Patients Comfort Fund C/O any family member.



Joe O’Donnell, Leenan, Urris, Clonmany

The death has taken place at Beach Hill Nursing Home of Joe O'Donnell, Leenan, Urris.

His remains will arrive at St Michael's Church, Urris on Tuesday, August 18 at 7pm, to repose overnight.

Due to HSE and government guidelines funeral is restricted to family and friends.

All enquiries to Comiskey Funeral Directors Tel: 0860736402

Lou Gallen, formerly of Railway Road, Killygordon

The death has taken place in Luton, England of Lou Gallen, the youngest brother of the late Michael Gallen and formerly of Railway Road, Killygordon.

Funeral Mass will take place in England with details to be confirmed later.



