Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday morning, August 19

The following deaths have taken place:

- Terence Ansley Stewart, Ards Big, Ramelton

- Liam McCallion, Tullydish, Buncrana

- Hugh McCole, Bunbeg, Gaoth Dobhair

- Aubrey Brett, Kilclooney, Portnoo

- Mary B McCloskey, Curris, Kilcar

- Myles McBride, Kerrykeel

- Anna Aiken, Ards Big, Ramelton

- Joe O’Donnell, Leenan, Urris, Clonmany

Terence Ansley Stewart, Ards Cottage, Ards Big, Ramelton



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Terence Ansley Stewart, Ards Cottage, Ards Big, Ramelton.

Terence was the brother of Jean Scott, Convoy and Brian Stewart, Strabane.

His remains are reposing at Terence McClintock's funeral premises, Convoy.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines the wake is strictly private. Funeral leaving from there on Thursday at 10am for 11am funeral Mass in St Mary's Church, Ramelton, followed by burial in the family plot in Killydonnell Cemetery.

Liam McCallion, Tullydish, Buncrana

The death has occurred of Liam McCallion, Tullydish, Buncrana F93 YY74.

Liam was the beloved husband of Ellen, much-loved father of Elaine, Sinead, Maire and Nicole and dear brother of Rosaleen Strain, Barney, Eddie, Mickey, Rena Donaghey and Shaun.

Deeply regretted by his wife, daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sisters, brothers, his wider family circle and friends.

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family only.

Requiem Mass on Saturday, August 22 at 10am in St Mary's Church, Cockhill followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed on church services.tv/cockhill.

Family flowers only donations in lieu to Buncrana Community Hospital c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

Hugh McCole, Bunbeg, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has occurred of Hugh McCole, Bunbeg, Gaoth Dobhair.

He will be sadly missed by his son Martin, daughter Patricia, daughter-in-law Deirdre, grandchildren Eimhear, Gavin, Michael, Aoife, Rebecca, Frances, Fiachra and Tia.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Chapel, Derrybeg on Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Due to government and HSE regulations, the wake, funeral and burial are private to family and close friends.



Aubrey Brett, Kilclooney, Portnoo

The death has occurred of Aubrey Brett, Kilclooney, Portnoo.

Aubrey was the beloved husband of Margaret, adored father of Sarah and her husband Terry, and much loved grandad to Theodore.

His remains will arrive at St Conal's Church, Kilclooney on Wednesday at 5pm to repose overnight. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family and close friends.

Mary B McCloskey, Curris, Kilcar

The death has taken place of Mary B McCloskey, Curris, Kilcar. Non Covid related.

Remains leaving her home on Wednesday at 11.30am for Funeral Mass in St. Cartha’s Church, Kilcar at 12 noon.

Funeral Mass will be streamed live. Interment afterwards in Kilcar Cemetery. House private please.

Covid-19 restrictions apply.

Myles McBride, Kerrykeel

The death has taken place of Myles McBride, Kerrykeel

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kerrykeel with burial afterwards in Massmount cemetery in Fanad.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to BUMBLEance Children's Ambulance c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors

Funeral Mass can be viewed on Milford and Kerrykeel Parish Facebook page.

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family andclose friends.

Anna Aiken, Ards Big, Ramelton

The death has taken place of Anna Aiken, Ards Big, Ramelton.

Remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral service there on Wednesday, August 19 at 2pm with burial afterwards in Bank Cemetery, Ramelton.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Aras Ui Dhomhnaill Nursing Home Patients Comfort Fund C/O any family member.



Joe O’Donnell, Leenan, Urris, Clonmany

The death has taken place at Beach Hill Nursing Home of Joe O'Donnell, Leenan, Urris.

His remains arrived at St Michael's Church, Urris on Tuesday evening to repose overnight.

Due to HSE and government guidelines funeral is restricted to family and friends.

All enquiries to Comiskey Funeral Directors Tel: 0860736402

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, email: news@donegallive.ie