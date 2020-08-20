Deaths in Donegal - Thursday morning, August 20, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

Pádraig Sheain McGinley, Gweedore

The death has occurred peacefully of Letterkenny University Hospital of Pádraig Sheain McGinley, An Ghlasaigh, Gweedore.

His remains will repose at his late residence from 4pm Thursday.

Removal from there on Saturday at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Colmcille's Church, Chnoc Fola, with interment afterwards in Machaire Gathlán Cemetery.

In accordance with current government guidelines on public gatherings, the wake and funeral is private to only family and close friends.

Goretti O’Loughlin, Belleek

The death has occurred of Goretti O’Loughlin, (nee Keenan), Keenaghan, Belleek.

Remains will leave her late residence on Friday morning at 10.30am arriving for funeral mass in St Patrick’s church Belleek at 11am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Due to Covid-19 guidelines, the family home, funeral and burial will be private to family only.

Patrick Friel, Keelogs, Inver

The death has taken place of Patrick Friel, Keelogs, Inver. Removal from his residence on Thursday morning, going to St. Nauls Church, Ardaghey, for 11am Requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired, to the Donegal Hospice at Donegal Community Hospital c/o Gallagher Funeral Directors, Mountcharles.

In accordance with HSE guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only please.

Sheila Callaghan, Ballure, Fanad

The death has occurred at Hillcrest Nursing Home, Long Lane, Letterkenny of Sheila Callaghan, Ballure, Fanad.

Requiem Mass at St Mary’s Fanavolty, on Friday, August 21 at a time to be confirmed.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends.

Nial McManus, Maslack, Downings

The death has taken place of Nial McManus, Maslack, Downings.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Friday, August 21 going to the Church of St John the Baptist, Carrigart for Requiem Mass at 11am which can be viewed live on Mevagh Parish Facebook Page.

Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only.

Mark Cullen, Trimragh, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Mark Cullen, Trimragh, Letterkenny.

His remains will be reposing at his late residence from 6pm on Wednesday, August 19.

Requiem Mass on Friday, August 21 at 12 noon in All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham with interment afterwards to New Leck Cemetery Letterkenny.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only.

Flowers welcome or Donations if desired to the Foyle Search & Rescue, Derry C/O Any family member or Con McDaid Funeral Director, Letterkenny.

Terence Ansley Stewart, Ards Cottage, Ards Big, Ramelton



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Terence Ansley Stewart, Ards Cottage, Ards Big, Ramelton.

Terence was the brother of Jean Scott, Convoy and Brian Stewart, Strabane.

His remains are reposing at Terence McClintock's funeral premises, Convoy.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines the wake is strictly private. Funeral leaving from there on Thursday at 10am for 11am funeral Mass in St Mary's Church, Ramelton, followed by burial in the family plot in Killydonnell Cemetery.

Liam McCallion, Tullydish, Buncrana

The death has occurred of Liam McCallion, Tullydish, Buncrana

Liam was the beloved husband of Ellen, much-loved father of Elaine, Sinead, Maire and Nicole and dear brother of Rosaleen Strain, Barney, Eddie, Mickey, Rena Donaghey and Shaun.

Deeply regretted by his wife, daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sisters, brothers, his wider family circle and friends.

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family only.

Requiem Mass on Saturday, August 22 at 10am in St Mary's Church, Cockhill followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed on church services.tv/cockhill.

Family flowers only donations in lieu to Buncrana Community Hospital c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

Aubrey Brett, Kilclooney, Portnoo

The death has occurred of Aubrey Brett, Kilclooney, Portnoo.

Aubrey was the beloved husband of Margaret, adored father of Sarah and her husband Terry, and much loved grandad to Theodore.

His remains reposed overnight at St Conal's Church, Kilclooney. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family and close friends.

Myles McBride, Kerrykeel

The death has taken place of Myles McBride, Kerrykeel

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kerrykeel with burial afterwards in Massmount cemetery in Fanad.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to BUMBLEance Children's Ambulance c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors

Funeral Mass can be viewed on Milford and Kerrykeel Parish Facebook page.

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family and close friends.

Joe O’Donnell, Leenan, Urris, Clonmany

The death has taken place at Beach Hill Nursing Home of Joe O'Donnell, Leenan, Urris.

His remains arrived at St Michael's Church, Urris on Tuesday evening to repose overnight.

Due to HSE and government guidelines funeral is restricted to family and friends.

All enquiries to Comiskey Funeral Directors Tel: 0860736402

