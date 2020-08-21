Deaths in Donegal - Friday morning, August 21

The following deaths have taken place:

- Willie Kane, Kilburn, London and formerly of Drimcoe, Mountcharles

- Joan Patricia O’Connell, London, England and formerly of Bundoran

- Rose McDevitt, Mulroy Terrace, Milford

- John Gill, 4 Ard Na Greine, Tullyarvan, Buncrana

- Eddie Friel, formerly of Dunaff, Clonmany

- Mary Boyle, Kerrytown, Annagry

- Pádraig Sheáin McGinley, Gweedore

- Goretti O’Loughlin, (née Keenan), Keenaghan, Belleek

- Sheila Callaghan, Ballure, Fanad

- Nial McManus, Maslack, Down

- Mark Cullen, Trimragh, Letterkenny

- Liam McCallion, Tullydish, Buncrana



Willie Kane, Kilburn, London and formerly of Drimcoe, Mountcharles

The death has taken place of Willie Kane, Kilburn, London and formerly of Drimcoe, Mountcharles.

His funeral mass will take place in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Mountcharles, tomorrow, Saturday, August 22, at 2pm, with interment of ashes afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Due to HSE guidelines, the funeral mass and burial are private to family and close friends only please. Anyone wishing to leave a message of condolence can do so on rip.ie or on Gallagher Funeral Directors and Funeral Home Facebook page.

Joan Patricia O’Connell, London, England and formerly of Bundoran

The death has taken place at Sligo University Hospital, (non-Covid related) of Joan Patricia O’Connell, London, England and formerly of Bundoran.

Sister of Anne O’Connell, Cliffoney, Rita McGowan, Kinlough and Angela McGonigle, Finner.

Service of Remembrance in McGloin’s Funeral Home, Chapel Rd, Cliffoney this Friday evening at 7pm. Private cremation tomorrow, Saturday, August 22 in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Family Flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Short Stay Unit Sligo University Hospital. c/o. McGloin Undertakers, Cliffoney.

Due to Covid Restrictions, attendance at the funeral home is restricted to family and close friends only.

Rose McDevitt, Mulroy Terrace, Milford

The death has occurred in Edinburgh, Scotland of Rose McDevitt, Mulroy Terrace, Milford



Dearly loved sister of the late Jim McDevitt, Mulroy Terrace, Milford. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing cousins, relatives and friends.

She will be received into St. Peter's Church, Milford, at 8.30pm tomorrow, Saturday, August 22, to repose overnight. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Sunday, August 23, followed by interment in Milford Cemetery.

Due to Government and HSE, guidelines funeral and interment are restricted to family and close friends only. The Mass will be streamed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/milford.

John Gill, 4 Ard Na Greine, Tullyarvan, Buncrana

The death has taken place in the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny of John Gill, 4 Ard Na Greine, Tullyarvan, Buncrana.

Funeral from his late residence today, Friday, August 21 at 9.15am to St. Marys Church, Cockhill for 10am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines funeral restricted to family only.

Funeral Mass will be streamed via webcam, accessed through

https://www.churchservices.tv/ cockhill

Eddie Friel, formerly of Dunaff, Clonmany

The death took place on Saturday, August 15 in Luton, England of Eddie Friel, formerly of Dunaff, Clonmany. Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Enquiries to McFeely Funeral Directors on (087) 7618864.

Mary Boyle, Kerrytown, Annagry

The death has taken place of Mary Boyle, Kerrytown, Annagry.

Funeral Mass in the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry today, Friday, August 21 at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only.

Pádraig Sheáin McGinley, Gweedore

The death has occurred peacefully of Letterkenny University Hospital of Pádraig Sheáin McGinley, An Ghlasaigh, Gweedore.

His remains will repose at his late residence.

Removal from there tomorrow, Saturday, August 22, at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Colmcille's Church, Chnoc Fola, with interment afterwards in Machaire Gathlán Cemetery.

In accordance with current government guidelines on public gatherings, the wake and funeral is private to only family and close friends.

Goretti O’Loughlin, (née Keenan), Keenaghan, Belleek

The death has occurred of Goretti O’Loughlin, (née Keenan), Keenaghan, Belleek.

Remains will leave her late residence this Friday morning at 10.30am arriving for Funeral Mass in St Patrick’s church Belleek at 11am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Due to Covid-19 guidelines, the family home, funeral and burial will be private to family only.

Sheila Callaghan, Ballure, Fanad

The death has occurred at Hillcrest Nursing Home, Long Lane, Letterkenny of Sheila Callaghan, Ballure, Fanad.

Predeceased by her husband Eddie and son John. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Breid, Una and Anne, sons Paddy, Michael, Noel, Eamon, Dan, Martin and Anthony, sister Annie, sons and daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with HSE guidelines the wake and funeral will be for family and close friends.

Requiem Mass at St Mary’s Fanavolty, today, Friday, August 21 at 1pm

Due to HSE and government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends.

Nial McManus, Maslack, Downings

The death has taken place of Nial McManus, Maslack, Downings.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there today, Friday, August 21 going to the Church of St John the Baptist, Carrigart for Requiem Mass at 11am which can be viewed live on Mevagh Parish Facebook Page.

Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only.

Mark Cullen, Trimragh, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Mark Cullen, Trimragh, Letterkenny.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Requiem Mass today, Friday, August 21 at 12 noon in All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham with interment afterwards to New Leck Cemetery Letterkenny.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only.

Flowers welcome or Donations if desired to the Foyle Search & Rescue, Derry c/o Any family member or Con McDaid Funeral Director, Letterkenny.



Liam McCallion, Tullydish, Buncrana

The death has occurred of Liam McCallion, Tullydish, Buncrana

Liam was the beloved husband of Ellen, much-loved father of Elaine, Sinead, Maire and Nicole and dear brother of Rosaleen Strain, Barney, Eddie, Mickey, Rena Donaghey and Shaun.

Deeply regretted by his wife, daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sisters, brothers, his wider family circle and friends.

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family only.

Requiem Mass tomorrow, Saturday, August 22 at 10am in St Mary's Church, Cockhill followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass can be viewed on church services.tv/cockhill.

Family flowers only donations in lieu to Buncrana Community Hospital c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie