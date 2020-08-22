Deaths in Donegal - Saturday evening, August 22

The following deaths have taken place:

- Mary Boyle, Derryherk, Frosses

- Patricia Diver, Close Patrick, Carndonagh

- Maria Diver, Bellure, Glebe, Carndonagh

- Michael McDaid, Mount Marian, Milford

- John, Tómas and Amelia Mullan, Ballynally, Moville

- Patsy Gallen (Nancy) 101, Glenfin Street, Ballybofey/ Killygordon

- Evelyn O’Byrne; Narin Road, Ardara

- Adrian Boyce, 38 Rosemount, Kilmacrennan

- Katie Haughey, Listillion, Letterkenny

- Rose McDevitt, Mulroy Terrace, Milford

- Eddie Friel, formerly of Dunaff, Clonmany

Mary Boyle, Derryherk, Frosses



The death has occurred of Mary Boyle, Derryherk, Frosses, peacefully at home. Reposing at her home privately tomorrow, Sunday, August 23.

Removal on Monday morning, August 24,for 11am funeral mass in the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Frosses with interment afterwards in the Cranny Road Cemetery.

Due to the Government and Public Health Guidelines the funeral and interment is strictly family and close friends only.

If you would like to leave a message of condolence, it can done on the rip.ie obituary notice or John McGowan Funeral Directors Facebook page.

Family flowers only. Donations, if so desired, to the Donegal Hospice, care of John McGowan Funeral Directors, Frosses.

Will be sadly missed by her loving husband Peter, her sister Majorie, brothers Brian and James. Sister in laws, nieces and nephews, family and neighbours.

Patricia Diver, Close Patrick, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at her home of Patricia Diver, Close Patrick, Carndonagh

Funeral leaving her home on Monday, August 24 at 12.30pm to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 1pm.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral is private to family and close friends.

Maria Diver, Bellure, Glebe, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Maria Diver, Bellure, Glebe, Carndonagh.

Her remains will be reposing at her home from today.

Funeral leaving her home on Monday, August 24 at 10.30am going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for requiem mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment will be private to family and close friends.

Michael McDaid, Mount Marian, Milford

The peaceful death has taken place of Michael McDaid, Mount Marian, Milford.

Remains will repose at the residence of his daughter Róisin and Daniel Kerr, Portsalon from 11am tomorrow, Sunday, August 23.

Requiem Mass on Monday, August 24 at 11am in St Peter’s Church, Milford with burial afterwards in Milford cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Ramelton Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral, private to family only.

John, Tómas and Amelia Mullan, Ballynally, Moville

Tragically the loss has occurred of John, Tómas and Amelia Mullan, Ballynally, Moville, Donegal, F93 EK60, loving father, son and daughter.

Deeply missed by his wife and mother, Geraldine (née Connaughton, Williamstown, Co Galway), grandparents Margaret and Martin, brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews, cousins, friends and the whole community.

House private due to Government guidelines. Family flowers only, donations to Laura Lynn Children's Hospice c/o any family member.

Funeral can be viewed on www.movilleparish.com on Monday, August 24, at 11am.

Patsy Gallen (Nancy) 101, Glenfin Street, Ballybofey and formerly of Meenagoland, Killygordon

The death has occurred of Patsy Gallen, (Nancy), 101 Glenfin Street, Ballybofey and formerly of Meenagoland, Killygordon.

Suddenly at his home on August 20. Partner of Julie, much loved father of Michaela and Jack, loving grandad of Rhea, devoted brother of Brid, Niall, Celine and Seamus, beloved son of the late Betty and Paddy.

Funeral leaving the family home in Meenagoland tomorrow, Sunday, August 23, at 1.15pm for Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon at 2pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

The funeral mass will be streamed live via the Parish Facebook Page at

https://www.facebook.com/StPatricksCrossroads/

Due to Government restrictions, the house, Mass and interment will be private to family and close friends.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing partner, daughter, son, granddaughter, sisters, brothers, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins, godchildren, neighbours and many friends.

Evelyn O’Byrne; Narin Road, Ardara

The death has take place at Killybegs Community Hospital of Evelyn O’Byrne, Narin Road, Ardara.

Funeral Mass in The Church of the Holy Family, Ardara tomorrow, Sunday afternoon, August 23 at 1pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, funeral is private to family and close friends.

Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.mcnmedia.tv/churchoftheholyfamilyardara

Adrian Boyce, 38 Rosemount, Kilmacrennan

The death has occurred of Adrian Boyce, 38 Rosemount, Kilmacrennan.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Bridie, sons Clive and Mark, brother-in-law Denis, nieces and nephews, extended family, good friends Denis and Denise and family.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines wake and funeral are private to family and close friends.

Remains reposing at his home. Funeral Mass tomorrow, Sunday, August 23, at 1pm in St Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on ‘Milford and Kilmacrennan Parish Facebook Page.

Katie Haughey, Listillion, Letterkenny

The peaceful death has taken place at her home yesterday, Friday, August 21 of Katie Haughey, Listillion, Letterkenny.

Predeceased by husband Peter. Deeply missed by her loving daughters Veronica, Nellie, Noeleen and Cass, sons Robert, Hughie, Packie, Peter, Jimmy, Jonnie, Liam, Paul and Kevin, sisters Madge (Somerset UK), Susan (Glasgow), Eileen (Glasgow) and Celia (Glencar, Letterkenny), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grand-children, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family and friends.

Funeral cortège leaving her home at 1.15pm tomorrow, Sunday, August 23, going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny for 2pm funeral mass which can be viewed live on https://www.facebook.com/irishmartyrs/.

Interment afterwards at St. Patrick’s Church, Drumkeen cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to St Vincent de Paul c/o any family member. Rosary tonight, Saturday, at 9pm.

In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment will be private to family and close friends please.

Rose McDevitt, Mulroy Terrace, Milford

The death has occurred in Edinburgh, Scotland of Rose McDevitt, Mulroy Terrace, Milford.



Dearly loved sister of the late Jim McDevitt, Mulroy Terrace, Milford. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing cousins, relatives and friends.

She will be received into St Peter's Church, Milford this evening, Saturday, August 22, at 8.30pm to repose overnight. Requiem Mass at 12 noon tomorrow, Sunday, August 23, followed by interment in Milford Cemetery.

Due to Government and HSE, guidelines funeral and interment are restricted to family and close friends only. The Mass will be streamed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/milford.

Eddie Friel, formerly of Dunaff, Clonmany

The death took place on Saturday, August 15 in Luton, England of Eddie Friel, formerly of Dunaff, Clonmany. Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Enquiries to McFeely Funeral Directors on (087) 7618864.



If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie