Deaths in Donegal - Sunday morning, August 23, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

- Mary Boyle, Frosses

- John, Tómas and Amelia Mullan, Moville

- Charles Ferguson, Tullaghan

- Patsy Gallen (Nancy), Ballybofey/ Killygordon

- Evelyn O’Byrne, Ardara

- Adrian Boyce, Kilmacrennan

- Katie Haughey, Letterkenny

- Rose McDevitt, Mulroy Terrace, Milford

- Eddie Friel, formerly of Dunaff, Clonmany

Mary Boyle, Frosses



The death has occurred peacefully in her home of Mary Boyle, Derryherk, Frosses.

Her remains are reposing privately at her home.

Removal on Monday morning for 11am Requiem Mass in the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Frosses with interment afterwards in the Cranny Road Cemetery.

Due to the Government and Public Health Guidelines the funeral and interment is strictly family and close friends only.

John, Tómas and Amelia Mullan, Ballynally, Moville

The tragic deaths have occurred of John, Tómas and Amelia Mullan, Ballynally, Moville, Donegal, F93 EK60, loving father, son and daughter.

House private due to Government guidelines. Family flowers only, donations to Laura Lynn Children's Hospice c/o any family member.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.movilleparish.com on Monday at 11am.

Charles Ferguson, Tullaghan

The death has taken place peacefully at St Attracta's Nursing Home, Charlestown of Charles Ferguson, The Old Forge, Derrinloughan, Tullaghan, Co Leitrim.

Private cremation will take place on Tuesday in Lakeland’s crematorium, Cavan.

Patsy Gallen, (Nancy), Ballybofey and formerly of Killygordon

The death has occurred of Patsy Gallen, (Nancy), 101 Glenfin Street, Ballybofey and formerly of Meenagoland, Killygordon.

Funeral leaving the family home in Meenagoland on Sunday, August at 1.15pm for Mass in St Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon at 2pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Facebook Page

Due to Government restrictions, the house, Mass and interment will be private to family and close friends.

Evelyn O’Byrne, Ardara

The death has take place at Killybegs Community Hospital of Evelyn O’Byrne, Narin Road, Ardara.

Requiem Mass in The Church of the Holy Family, Ardara on Sunday at 1pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, funeral is private to family and close friends.

Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.mcnmedia.tv/churchoftheholyfamilyardara

Adrian Boyce, Kilmacrennan

The death has occurred of Adrian Boyce, 38 Rosemount, Kilmacrennan.

Remains reposing at his home.

Requiem Mass on Sunday at 1pm in St Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines wake and funeral are private to family and close friends.

Katie Haughey, Letterkenny

The peaceful death has taken place at her home of Katie Haughey, Listillion, Letterkenny.

Funeral leaving her home at 1.15pm on Sunday going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny for 2pm Requiem Mass which can be viewed live on https://www.facebook.com/irishmartyrs/

Interment afterwards at St. Patrick’s Church, Drumkeen cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to St Vincent de Paul c/o any family member.

In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment will be private to family and close friends please.

Rose McDevitt, Milford

The death has occurred in Edinburgh, Scotland of Rose McDevitt, Mulroy Terrace, Milford.

Her remains reposed overnight in St Peter's Church, Milford. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Sunday followed by interment in Milford Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/milford

Due to Government and HSE, guidelines funeral and interment are restricted to family and close friends only.

Eddie Friel, formerly of Dunaff, Clonmany

The death took place on Saturday, August 15 in Luton, England of Eddie Friel, formerly of Dunaff, Clonmany.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Enquiries to McFeely Funeral Directors on (087) 7618864.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie