Deaths in Donegal - Sunday evening, August 23, 2020

May they rest in peace

Deaths

Death notices for Donegal - Sunday evening, August 23.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The following deaths have taken place:

- Martin Doherty, Churchill

- Hughie Mc Fadden, Gweedore

- Mary Boyle, Frosses

- John, Tómas and Amelia Mullan, Moville

- Charles Ferguson, Tullaghan

Martin Doherty, Churchill

The death has occurred of Martin Doherty, Ballynakilly, Churchill

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Requiem Mass at 11am on Tuesday in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny, with interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Con McDaid Funeral Director.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment will be private to family and close friends.

Hughie Mc Fadden, Gweedore

The death has taken place of Hughie Mc Fadden, (Hughie Eoghanie Hughie) of Carrickboyle, Gaoth Dobhair.

Removal to his home in Carrickboyle on Monday.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St Mary's Church, Derrybeg followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines, wake, funeral and burial are private to family and close friends only.

Mass will be broadcast on Gillespie Funeral Directors Facebook page.

Mary Boyle, Frosses

The death has occurred peacefully in her home of Mary Boyle, Derryherk, Frosses.

Her remains are reposing privately at her home.

Removal on Monday morning for 11am Requiem Mass in the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Frosses with interment afterwards in the Cranny Road Cemetery.

Due to the Government and Public Health Guidelines the funeral and interment is strictly family and close friends only.

John, Tómas and Amelia Mullan, Ballynally, Moville

The tragic deaths have occurred of John, Tómas and Amelia Mullan, Ballynally, Moville, Donegal, F93 EK60, loving father, son and daughter.

House private due to Government guidelines. Family flowers only, donations to Laura Lynn Children's Hospice c/o any family member.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.movilleparish.com on Monday at 11am.

Charles Ferguson, Tullaghan

The death has taken place peacefully at St Attracta's Nursing Home, Charlestown of Charles Ferguson, The Old Forge, Derrinloughan, Tullaghan, Co Leitrim.

Private cremation will take place on Tuesday in Lakeland’s crematorium, Cavan.

