Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, August 24



Deaths in Donegal - Monday eveing, August 24

The following deaths have taken place:



- Donal (Danny) McAteer, Meenacuing, Gweedore

- Michael O’Donnell (Michael Danny Minnie), Factory Road, Gaoth Dobhair and Annagry

- Sean Ginty, Ard Mhuire, Glencar Road, Letterkenny

- Margaret (Peig) McCarry; 37 Thorndale Drive, Artane, Dublin 5

- Gladys Kerr, Nee Maxwell, Scotland, formerly Kiltoal Convoy

- John Rankin, Cloon Carney, Trentagh

- Martin Doherty, Churchill

- Hughie McFadden, Gweedore

- Charles Ferguson, Tullaghan



Donal (Danny) McAteer, Meenacuing, Gweedore

The sudden death has taken place, at his home, of Donal McAteer, Meenacuing, Gweedore and formerly of Fanad.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Maureen, daughters Niamh, Sinead and Aisling, sons Donal, Aodhain, Ciaran and Cormac, sisters Cathy, Nora and Nelly, his twelve grandchildren and extended family.

His remains will repose at his home in Meenacuing. Due to Government and HSE regulations, wake is private to family and close friends only.

Donal's cremation will take place on Wednesday, August 26, at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Michael O’Donnell (Michael Danny Minnie), Factory Road, Gaoth Dobhair and Annagry

The death has taken place of Michael O'Donnell (Michael Danny Minnie) of the Factory Road, Gaoth Dobhair and Annagry.

His remains are reposing today, Monday, August 24, at his home on the Factory Road in Gaoth Dobhair, they will repose tomorrow, Tuesday August 25 at his family home in Annagry.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines, wake and funeral will be family only.

Funeral Arrangements to follow.

Enquiries to Colm Gillespie, Funeral Director



Sean Ginty, Ard Mhuire, Glencar Road, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at his late residence of Sean Ginty; Ard Mhuire, Glencar Road, Letterkenny.

Retired Chief Superintendent of An Garda Shiochana.

Sean’s remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass in St Eunan’s Cathedral at 3pm on Wednesday August 26, followed by burial in Conwal Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral is private to family and close friends only.

Margaret (Peig) McCarry, 37 Thorndale Drive, Artane, Dublin 5

The death has taken place in Beaumount Hospital Dublin of Margaret (Peig) McCarry, 37 Thorndale Drive, Artane, Dublin 5.

Funeral Mass in St Eunan’s Cathedral Letterkenny on Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards in the family plot in Conwal Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, funeral is private to family and close friends only.

All enquiries to Terence McClintock, Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Gladys Kerr, (née Maxwell), Scotland, formerly Kiltoal Convoy

The death has occurred on Saturday, August 22 in Airdrie, Scotland of Gladys Kerr (née Maxwell). Formerly of Kiltoal Convoy

Wife of Vince, mother of Linda, Anne, Elaine and Angela, daughter of the Late Billy and Eliza Maxwell and sister of Frances, Jackie, Elma and Vivienne.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

John Rankin, Cloon Carney, Trentagh

The death has taken place at his late residence of John Rankin, Cloon Carney, Trentagh.

Funeral service in Trentagh Presbyterian Church at 12.30pm on Wednesday, August 26 followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial for family and close friends only.

Martin Doherty, Churchill

The death has occurred of Martin Doherty, Ballynakilly, Churchill

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Requiem Mass at 11am tomorrow, Tuesday in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny, with interment afterwards in Conwal cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Con McDaid Funeral Director.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment will be private to family and close friends.

Hughie McFadden, Gweedore

The death has taken place of Hughie McFadden, (Hughie Eoghanie Hughie) of Carrickboyle, Gaoth Dobhair.

Removal to his home in Carrickboyle today, Monday.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St Mary's Church, Derrybeg followed by burial in Magheragallon cemetery.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines, wake, funeral and burial are private to family and close friends only.

Mass will be broadcast on Gillespie Funeral Directors Facebook page.

Charles Ferguson, Tullaghan

The death has taken place peacefully at St Attracta's Nursing Home, Charlestown of Charles Ferguson, The Old Forge, Derrinloughan, Tullaghan, Co Leitrim.

Private cremation will take place tomorrow, Tuesday in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie