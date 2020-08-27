Deaths in Donegal - Thursday morning, August 27, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

Wilma Dolan, née O'Donnell, Cloughfin, Ballindrait, Lifford and formerly Glasgow

The death has taken of Wilma Dolan, née O'Donnell, Cloughfin, Ballindrait, Lifford, and formerly of Clydebank, Glasgow.

Funeral leaving her home on Friday, August 28 at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Murlog, Lifford at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Irish Lung Foundation c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines, the house and funeral will be private to family only please.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam

http://clonleighparish.com/webcam

Gerry Trimble, Farrigans, Lettermacaward

The death has occurred of Gerry Trimble, Farrigans, Lettermacaward.

His remains are reposing at his late residence from 3pm on Wednesday, August 26.

Funeral Mass on Friday in St Bridget’s Church, Lettermacaward with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only.

Nora Fitzpatrick, née O'Donnell, Moneygold, Grange, Sligo and Dungloe

The death has occurred of Nora Fitzpatrick, née O'Donnell, Moneygold, Grange, Sligo and Dungloe.

Dearly loved wife and best friend of Seamus. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sister Kathleen Forker (Donegal), brothers Michéal (Wales), Anton (Glasgow) and Donal (Dungloe), sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo (EIRCODE:F91EH98) on Wednesday, August 26, from 6pm with removal at 7pm to Church of Mary Immaculate, Grange, County Sligo arriving at 7:30pm.

Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon on Thursday, August 27. Burial follows in Ahamlish Cemetery, Grange, Co. Sligo. Reposing, Funeral Mass (50) and burial (200) are private to family and close friends only.

House private please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice Fund c/o Sean Feehily at Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo at www.feehilys.ie.

John O'Connell Belfast and Cotteen, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has occurred of John O'Connell Belfast and Cotteen, Gaoth Dobhair. Sadly missed by his wife Maura, sons Mark, Julian, Adrian and Barry, daughters Carolyn and Claire and extended family.

Removal to his family home in Cotteen on Thursday to repose overnight. Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Star of the Sea Church, Annagry, on Friday morning at 11am, with burial afterwards in the new cemetery.

Due to government and HSE regulations, wake, funeral and burial are private to family and close friends.

Sean Maguire, Carricknamana, Crossroads, Killygordon

The death has occurred at Lifford Community Hospital of Sean Maguire, Carricknamana, Crossroads, Killygordon.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live on Thursday, August 27 at 11am on St. Patrick’s Church Crossroads, Killygordon Facebook Page at

https://www.facebook.com/StPatricksCrossroads/

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the house, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the family only please.

Kathleen McCauley, 370 Glencar Irish, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at St Joseph’s Hospital, Stranorlar of Kathleen McCauley, 370 Glencar Irish, Letterkenny.

Reposing at her late residence from 7pm this evening, Tuesday

Funeral mass at 11am on Thursday in St Eunan’s Cathedral with interment afterwards to the family plot in New Leck Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, funeral is private to family and close friends only.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Barnesmore Ward St Joseph’s Hospital Patient’s Comfort Fund C/O any family member or Con McDaid Funeral Director, Letterkenny.

John McDermott, Terahork, Gleneely

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of John McDermott, Terahork, Gleneely.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only.

Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday, August 27 at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Bocan, Culdaff.

Donations in lieu of flowers to the Kidney Dialyses Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital C/O any family member.

Gladys Kerr, (née Maxwell), Scotland, formerly Kiltoal Convoy

The death has taken place in Airdrie, Scotland of Gladys Kerr (née Maxwell) and formerly of Kiltoal Convoy.

Wife of Vince, mother of Linda, Anne, Elaine and Angela, daughter of the Late Billy and Eliza Maxwell and sister of Frances, Jackie, Elma and Vivienne.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

