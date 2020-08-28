Deaths in Donegal - Friday morning, August 28

The following deaths have taken place:

- Mary Carey McGarvey, Loughanure

- Tommy Daly, Cloghore, Ballyshannon

- Paddy Mc Laughlin ( Den ) Muff, Culdaff

- Con O’Donnell, Carrowtrasna, Greencastle

- James Byrne, Cashel, Kilcar

- Wilma Dolan, née O'Donnell, Cloughfin, Ballindrait, Lifford and formerly Glasgow

- Gerry Trimble, Farrigans, Lettermacaward

- John O'Connell Belfast and Cotteen, Gaoth Dobhair

Mary Carey McGarvey, Loughanure



The death has taken place, peacefully, in St Eunan's Nursing Home, Letterkenny, of Mary Carey Mc Garvey, Loughanure, Annagry. Sadly missed by her daughter Mary, sons Dinny, Eoin and Patrick, sister Maria, brothers Nealie, Pat, Francis, Mick, Bernard and Timmy, and her thirteen grandchildren and extended family.

Her remains will repose at her daughter Mary's home, Crossroads Loughanure, tomorrow (Friday) from 4.30pm. Funeral Mass in St Mary's Star of the Sea Church, Annagry, on Sunday, August 30, at 1pm, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu, to St. Eunan's Nursing Home.

Due to government & HSE regulations, wake, funeral and burial are private to family and close friends.



Tommy Daly, Cloghore, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Tommy Daly Cloghore, Ballyshannon,Beloved husband of Patricia and loving dad to Grainne & Sinead. Predeceased by his loving son Adrian, cherished grandad to Oniosa, Sorcha, Riain, Conail and Fionn.

Tommy's Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday at 11am in St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Belleek.Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife daughters, daughter-in-law Stella, son-in-law Gerald, brother Barney (Anna), sister Ann (Mattie), (predeceased by his sister Mary (Pat)), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephew, nieces and entire family circle.

In line with government guidelines the family home, Mass, and burial will be private to Family only. Anyone wishing to pay their respects while maintaining social distancing can do so as the cortege makes the final journey to the church and cemetery.

Mass will be streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

Paddy Mc Laughlin ( Den ) Muff, Culdaff



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Paddy Mc Laughlin ( Den ) Muff, Culdaff.

Requiem Mass on Saturday (29th Aug) in St. Patrick’s Church, Aughaclay at 11am with burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Con O’Donnell, Carrowtrasna, Greencastle

The death has taken place of Con O’Donnell, Carrowtrasna, Greencastle.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

James Byrne, Cashel, Kilcar

The death has occurred of James Byrne, Cashel, Kilcar.

Remains leaving the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Thursday to arrive at his late residence at 6pm.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private please.

Wilma Dolan, née O'Donnell, Cloughfin, Ballindrait, Lifford and formerly Glasgow

The death has taken of Wilma Dolan, née O'Donnell, Cloughfin, Ballindrait, Lifford, and formerly of Clydebank, Glasgow.

Funeral leaving her home on Friday, August 28 at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Murlog, Lifford at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Irish Lung Foundation c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines, the house and funeral will be private to family only please.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam

http://clonleighparish.com/webcam

Gerry Trimble, Farrigans, Lettermacaward

The death has occurred of Gerry Trimble, Farrigans, Lettermacaward.

His remains are reposing at his late residence from 3pm on Wednesday, August 26.

Funeral Mass on Friday in St Bridget’s Church, Lettermacaward with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only.

John O'Connell Belfast and Cotteen, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has occurred of John O'Connell Belfast and Cotteen, Gaoth Dobhair. Sadly missed by his wife Maura, sons Mark, Julian, Adrian and Barry, daughters Carolyn and Claire and extended family.

Removal to his family home in Cotteen on Thursday to repose overnight. Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Star of the Sea Church, Annagry, on Friday morning at 11am, with burial afterwards in the new cemetery.

Due to government and HSE regulations, wake, funeral and burial are private to family and close friends.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie