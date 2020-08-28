Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, August 28

The following deaths have taken place:

The death has taken place at her home of Cassie McColgan, Lematudder, Glengad.

Funeral Requiem Mass on Monday, August 31 at 11am in St Patrick’s Church, Aughaclay, Malin, with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only.

The death has taken place, peacefully, in St Eunan's Nursing Home, Letterkenny, of Mary Carey Mc Garvey, Loughanure, Annagry. Sadly missed by her daughter Mary, sons Dinny, Eoin and Patrick, sister Maria, brothers Nealie, Pat, Francis, Mick, Bernard and Timmy, and her thirteen grandchildren and extended family.

Her remains will repose at her daughter Mary's home, Crossroads Loughanure, tomorrow (Friday) from 4.30pm. Funeral Mass in St Mary's Star of the Sea Church, Annagry, on Sunday, August 30, at 1pm, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu, to St. Eunan's Nursing Home.

Due to government & HSE regulations, wake, funeral and burial are private to family and close friends.



The death has occurred of Tommy Daly Cloghore, Ballyshannon,Beloved husband of Patricia and loving dad to Grainne & Sinead. Predeceased by his loving son Adrian, cherished grandad to Oniosa, Sorcha, Riain, Conail and Fionn.

Tommy's funeral Mass will take place on Saturday at 11am in St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Belleek.Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife daughters, daughter-in-law Stella, son-in-law Gerald, brother Barney (Anna), sister Ann (Mattie), (predeceased by his sister Mary (Pat)), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephew, nieces and entire family circle.

In line with government guidelines the family home, Mass, and burial will be private to Family only. Anyone wishing to pay their respects while maintaining social distancing can do so as the cortege makes the final journey to the church and cemetery.

Mass will be streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Paddy Mc Laughlin ( Den ) Muff, Culdaff.

Requiem Mass on Saturday, August 29 in St Patrick’s Church, Aughaclay at 11am with burial in the adjoining graveyard.

The death has taken place of Con O’Donnell, Carrowtrasna, Greencastle.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

The death has occurred of James Byrne, Cashel, Kilcar.

Removal from his home on Saturday at 10am for

Funeral Mass in St. Cartha’s Church, Kilcar, at 10.30am. Interment afterward in Kilcar cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to the RNLI, c/o of any family member. Covid-19 restrictions apply

