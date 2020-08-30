Deaths in Donegal - Sunday morning, August 30

The following deaths have taken place:

Shonagh Malley, Barnes Court, Ballybofey formerly of Glasgow, Scotland

The death has occurred of Shonagh Malley, Barnes Court, Ballybofey formerly of Glasgow, Scotland.

A much-loved mother of Chris, John Paul, Anton, Samantha and Declan, loving granny of Kenzie, Jessica, Anthony, Jailyn, Kalisa, Evelina, Luca and Jaicee, beloved daughter of Eileen Dundas, and cherished sister of Martin McGill (Scotland). Pre-deceased by her stepfather John Dundas and her stepson James Devlin.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing sons, daughter, grandchildren, mother, brother, extended family circle, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Billy Cassidy, Drimnakillew, Inver

The death has taken place of Billy Cassidy, Drimnakillew, Inver. Removal from Gallagher’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles on Saturday at 5.30pm going to St. John’s Church, Inver to arrive at 6pm. To repose overnight.

Funeral service on Sunday at 2pm, with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Due to HSE guidelines, the removal and funeral service are private to family only please. House private also.

John Doherty (Philip) 11, Ballyboes, Greencastle.

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of John Doherty (Philip) 11, Ballyboes, Greencastle.

John’s remains will repose at his home from 10pm tonight, Saturday.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Due to HSE and Government Guidelines, wake, funeral and interment will be private to Family and close friends.

Family flowers only donations in lieu to the Stroke Unit at Letterkenny University Hospital or the RNLI care of any family member.

Denis McLaughlin, The Curate, The Castles Isle of Doagh, Clonmany

The death has taken place at University Hospital Galway of Denis McLaughlin, The Curate, The Castles Isle of Doagh, Clonmany.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Enquiries to McFeeley Funeral Directors.

Cassie McColgan, Lematudder, Glengad

The death has taken place at her home of Cassie McColgan, Lematudder, Glengad.

Funeral Requiem Mass on Monday, August 31 at 11am in St Patrick’s Church, Aughaclay, Malin, with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only.

Mary Carey, McGarvey, Loughanure



The death has taken place, peacefully, in St Eunan's Nursing Home, Letterkenny, of Mary Carey, Mc Garvey, Loughanure, Annagry. Sadly missed by her daughter Mary, sons Dinny, Eoin and Patrick, sister Maria, brothers Nealie, Pat, Francis, Mick, Bernard and Timmy, and her thirteen grandchildren and extended family.

Her remains are reposing at her daughter Mary's home, Crossroads Loughanure. Funeral Mass in St Mary's Star of the Sea Church, Annagry, on Sunday, August 30, at 1pm, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu, to St. Eunan's Nursing Home.

Due to government and HSE regulations, wake, funeral and burial are private to family and close friends.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie