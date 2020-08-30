Deaths in Donegal - Sunday evening, August 30

The following deaths have taken place:

- Seamus Connolly, Birmingham, late of Tullybogely, Manorcunningham

- Shonagh Malley, Barnes Court, Ballybofey formerly of Glasgow, Scotland

- John Doherty (Philip) 11, Ballyboes, Greencastle.

- Denis McLaughlin, The Curate, The Castles Isle of Doagh, Clonmany

- Cassie McColgan, Lematudder, Glengad

The death has taken place in Birmingham, England of Seamus Connolly, late of Tullybogely, Manorcunningham.

Funeral will take place in England at a later date.

The death has occurred of Shonagh Malley, Barnes Court, Ballybofey formerly of Glasgow, Scotland.

A much-loved mother of Chris, John Paul, Anton, Samantha and Declan, loving granny of Kenzie, Jessica, Anthony, Jailyn, Kalisa, Evelina, Luca and Jaicee, beloved daughter of Eileen Dundas, and cherished sister of Martin McGill (Scotland). Pre-deceased by her stepfather John Dundas and her stepson James Devlin.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing sons, daughter, grandchildren, mother, brother, extended family circle, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of John Doherty (Philip) 11, Ballyboes, Greencastle.

Committal will take place on Monday, August 31 at 3pm in Ballybrack cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government Guidelines, wake, funeral and interment will be private to Family and close friends.

Family flowers only donations in lieu to the Stroke Unit at Letterkenny University Hospital or the RNLI care of any family member.

The death has taken place at University Hospital Galway of Denis McLaughlin, The Curate, The Castles, Isle of Doagh, Clonmany.

Reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Tuesday, September 1 at 10.15am going to St Mary's Church, Clonmany, for requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial will be private to family and friends.

The mass will be streamed live on the Clonmany Together Facebook page.

Enquiries to McFeeley Funeral Directors on 0877618864.

The death has taken place at her home of Cassie McColgan, Lematudder, Glengad.

Requiem Mass on Monday, August 31 at 11am in St Patrick’s Church, Aughaclay, Malin, with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only.

