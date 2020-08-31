Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, August 31

The following deaths have taken place:

- Mary Cullen, Ramonaghan, Kill, Dunfanaghy

- Elizabeth Devine, Ivy Ville, Main Street, Killygordon

- Seamus Connolly, Birmingham, late of Tullybogely, Manorcunningham

- Shonagh Malley, Barnes Court, Ballybofey formerly of Glasgow, Scotland

- John Doherty (Philip) 11, Ballyboes, Greencastle.

- Denis McLaughlin, The Curate, The Castles Isle of Doagh, Clonmany

- Cassie McColgan, Lematudder, Glengad

Mary Cullen, Ramonaghan, Kill, Dunfanaghy



The death has taken place of Mary Cullen, Ramonaghan, Kill, Dunfanaghy.

Funeral Mass in the Holy Cross Church, Dunfanaghy on Tuesday, September 1, at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

In compliance with HSE and government guidelines the wake, funeral and burial are private to family and close friends.

Elizabeth Devine, Ivy Ville, Main Street, Killygordon



The death has taken place at Arch View Lodge Nursing Home, Drumany, Letterkenny of Elizabeth Devine, Ivy Ville, Main Street, Killygordon.

Beloved mother of Bernard, Edanne (Mc Gowan), Michael, John, Thomas and Lisa (O’ Brien), dearly loved sister of Madeline (Timoney), Brid (Moy) and Grainne (Sharkey).

Sadly missed by her sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Monday, August 31, from 3pm.

The requiem Mass will be streamed live on Wednesday, September 2, at 11am on St. Patrick’s Church Crossroads, Killygordon Facebook Page at

https://www.facebook.com/StPatricksCrossroads/

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the House, Funeral and Burial will be Private to the family, close friends and neighbours, only please.

Seamus Connolly, Birmingham, late of Tullybogely, Manorcunningham



The death has taken place in Birmingham, England of Seamus Connolly, late of Tullybogely, Manorcunningham.

Funeral will take place in England at a later date.

Shonagh Malley, Barnes Court, Ballybofey formerly of Glasgow, Scotland

The death has occurred of Shonagh Malley, Barnes Court, Ballybofey formerly of Glasgow, Scotland.

A much-loved mother of Chris, John Paul, Anton, Samantha and Declan, loving granny of Kenzie, Jessica, Anthony, Jailyn, Kalisa, Evelina, Luca and Jaicee, beloved daughter of Eileen Dundas, and cherished sister of Martin McGill (Scotland). Pre-deceased by her stepfather John Dundas and her stepson James Devlin.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing sons, daughter, grandchildren, mother, brother, extended family circle, neighbours and friends.

Funeral leaving her late home on Tuesday, September 1, at 10.30 am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11 a.m.

Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

Due to Government Restrictions (re: Covid-19), the House, Mass and Interment will be private to family and close friends.

John Doherty (Philip) 11, Ballyboes, Greencastle.

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of John Doherty (Philip) 11, Ballyboes, Greencastle.

Committal will take place on Monday, August 31 at 3pm in Ballybrack cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government Guidelines, wake, funeral and interment will be private to Family and close friends.

Family flowers only donations in lieu to the Stroke Unit at Letterkenny University Hospital or the RNLI care of any family member.

Denis McLaughlin, The Curate, The Castles Isle of Doagh, Clonmany

The death has taken place at University Hospital Galway of Denis McLaughlin, The Curate, The Castles, Isle of Doagh, Clonmany.

Reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Tuesday, September 1 at 10.15am going to St Mary's Church, Clonmany, for requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial will be private to family and friends.

The mass will be streamed live on the Clonmany Together Facebook page.

Enquiries to McFeeley Funeral Directors on 0877618864.

Cassie McColgan, Lematudder, Glengad

The death has taken place at her home of Cassie McColgan, Lematudder, Glengad.

Requiem Mass on Monday, August 31 at 11am in St Patrick’s Church, Aughaclay, Malin, with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only.

