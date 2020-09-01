Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, September 1, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

- Phyllis McLoone, formerly of Market Street, Ballyshannon

- Bridget Houghton, Bree, Malin Head

- Kitty Watters, née Heaney, Edergole, Ardara and formerly of Glencolmcille

- Kathleen O’Donnell, née Nolan, Creivesmith, Old Town, Letterkenny

- Seamus Connolly, Tullybogley, Manorcunningham

- Gerald Gallagher, 537 Bonemaine, Bridgend

- Mary Cullen, Ramonaghan, Kill, Dunfanaghy

- Elizabeth Devine, Ivy Ville, Main Street, Killygordon

The death has taken place of Phyllis McLoone, formerly of Market Street, Ballyshannon.

Her remains are reposing at her son Padraig and daughter-in-law Annie’s residence in Fanad.

Funeral will arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon on Wednesday, September 2 for Mass of the Resurrection at 11 o'clock, followed by interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery.

Due to the current HSE and government guidelines, the family home, Mass, and burial will be private to family only.

The death has taken place at the Carndonagh Community Hospital of Bridget Houghton, Bree, Malin Head.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there at 10:30am on Thursday, September 3 to the Star of the Sea Church, Malin Head for Requiem Mass at 11am, with interment afterwards in Lagg Cemetery, Malin.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only.

The death has occurred of Kitty Watters, née Heaney, Edergole, Ardara and formerly of Glencolmcille.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

The house is private please.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, morning September 2 at 11.30am going to the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Ardara Branch of SVP C/O Derek McCabe Funeral Director.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines wake and funeral are private to family only.

The death has occurred at Archview Nursing Home, Letterkenny of Kathleen O’Donnell, née Nolan, Creivesmith, Old Town, Letterkenny.

Remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Wednesday, September 2, in St Eunan’s Cathedral, followed by interment in the family plot in New Leck Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only.

Enquiries to Con McDaid Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred of Seamus Connolly, Tullybogley, Manorcunningham.

The death has taken place in Birmingham, England, of Seamus Connolly, late of Tullybogley, Manorcunningham.

Funeral will take place in England at a later date.

The death has occurred of Gerald Gallagher, 537 Bonemaine, Bridgend. The much loved husband of Nuala and dear father of Annemarie, Fiona, Linda, May, Laura, Shaun, Dessie, Paddy, Johnny, Derek, Hugo, Gerald and Barry. Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, his wider family circle, friends and neighbours.

Requiem Mass in St Aengus' Church, Burt on Thursday, September 3pm, at 11am followed by interment in Burt Cemetery. Due to HSE and government guidelines wake and funeral are for family only. Gerald's Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/cockhill and select the mobile option.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Oncology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

The death has taken place of Mary Cullen, Ramonaghan, Kill, Dunfanaghy.

Funeral Mass in the Holy Cross Church, Dunfanaghy on Tuesday, September 1, at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

In compliance with HSE and government guidelines the wake, funeral and burial are private to family and close friends.

The death has taken place at Arch View Lodge Nursing Home, Drumany, Letterkenny of Elizabeth Devine, Ivy Ville, Main Street, Killygordon.

Beloved mother of Bernard, Edanne (Mc Gowan), Michael, John, Thomas and Lisa (O’ Brien), dearly loved sister of Madeline (Timoney), Brid (Moy) and Grainne (Sharkey).

Sadly missed by her sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her late residence.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live on Wednesday, September 2, at 11am on St. Patrick’s Church Crossroads, Killygordon Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/StPatricksCrossroads/

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the house, funeral and burial will be Private to the family, close friends and neighbours, only please.

