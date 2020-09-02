Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, September 02, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

- Jim Flood, Main St. Pettigo

- Jamie Bonner, Carnmore Road, Dungloe

- Anna Gallagher, Main Street, Milford

- Eddie Friel formerly of Dunaff, Urris, Clonmany

- Pádraig Mc Garvey, Meenaduff, Bunbeg

- Eveline Eager, known as Peggy, née Anderson, Portnason, Ballyshannon

- George Lynch, 44 Woodlawn, Stranorlar

- Bridget Houghton, Bree, Malin Head

- Kathleen O’Donnell, née Nolan, Creivesmith, Old Town, Letterkenny

- Gerald Gallagher, 537 Bonemaine, Bridgend

The death has taken place of Jim Flood, Main St. Pettigo. Removal on Friday morning at 10.45am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Pettigo for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed on www.church service.tv/pettigo Messages of sympathy can be left on rip.ie. House is strictly private at all times.

The tragic death has taken place of Jamie Bonner, Carnmore Road, Dungloe.

His remains will be reposing at his home on Wednesday, September 2 from 6pm.

Rosary each night at 9pm. Funeral Mass on Friday afternoon, September 4 at 2pm in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe with internment afterwards in the local cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines wake and funeral private to family and close friends.

The death has taken place of Pádraig McLoone, Straboy, Glenties.

Reposing at his residence from 6pm on Wednesday, September 2.

Removal from there on Friday, September 4 at 10:30am to St.Connell's Church, Glenties for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to The Danny McLoone Leukemia Fund c/o any family member or James McGuinness & Sons funeral directors, Glenties.

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and friends.

Funeral mass can be viewed on “ www.churchservices.tv

The death has taken place in Donegal Hospice of Anna Gallagher, Main Street, Milford.

Remains will repose at her home from 7pm today Wednesday, September 2.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon in St Peters Church, Millford. Burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines wake and funeral private to family and close friends. Funeral mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/millford.

Family flowers only donations if desired to Donegal Hospice, C/O Sweeney Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred in Luton England of Eddie Friel formerly of Dunaff, Urris, Clonmany. His remains will arrive at The Bridgend Border on Thursday, September 3 at approximately 3pm going to St. Michael’s Church, Urris to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Friday, September 4 at 11am with interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and Government Guidelines, the Funeral Mass will be private to family and friends only.

Enquiries To McFeely Funeral Directors

The death has occurred of Pádraig Mc Garvey, Meenaduff, Bunbeg. Sadly missed by his brothers Hughie, Carrick Boyle and Diarmuid, Knockastoller, sister Anne, America and extended family.

Removal to St. Mary's Chapel, Derrybeg, on Thursday, September 3 for 7pm to repose overnight. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

The death has taken place of Eveline Eager, known as Peggy, née Anderson, Portnason, Ballyshannon.

Funeral to arrive on Friday at St. Anne’s Church, Ballyshannon for 2 o’clock Funeral Service with Prayers of Internment in the adjoining graveyard.

Family home and Funeral are strictly private to the family, please.

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny of George Lynch, 44 Woodlawn, Stranorlar.

Remains reposing at his home from 6pm on Wednesday, September 2. Funeral leaving his home on Friday, September 4 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 11am.

Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Churchyard, Castlefin. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Donegal Hospice, care of any Family member.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the house, funeral and burial will be private to the family only please.

The death has taken place at the Carndonagh Community Hospital of Bridget Houghton, Bree, Malin Head.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there at 10:30am on Thursday, September 3 to the Star of the Sea Church, Malin Head for Requiem Mass at 11am, with interment afterwards in Lagg Cemetery, Malin.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only.

The death has occurred of Gerald Gallagher, 537 Bonemaine, Bridgend. The much loved husband of Nuala and dear father of Annemarie, Fiona, Linda, May, Laura, Shaun, Dessie, Paddy, Johnny, Derek, Hugo, Gerald and Barry.

Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, his wider family circle, friends and neighbours.

Requiem Mass in St Aengus' Church, Burt on Thursday, September 3pm, at 11am followed by interment in Burt Cemetery. Due to HSE and government guidelines wake and funeral are for family only. Gerald's Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/cockhill and select the mobile option.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Oncology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

