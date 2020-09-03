Deaths in Donegal - Thursday morning, September 3

The following deaths have taken place:

- Jim Flood, Main Street. Pettigo

- Jamie Bonner, Carnmore Road, Dungloe

- Pádraig McLoone, Straboy, Glenties

- Anna Gallagher, (née Coppinger) Main Street, Milford

- Eddie Friel formerly of Dunaff, Urris, Clonmany

- Pádraig McGarvey, Meenaduff, Bunbeg

- Eveline Eager, known as Peggy, (née Anderson), Portnason, Ballyshannon

- George Lynch, 44 Woodlawn, Stranorlar

- Bridget Houghton, Bree, Malin Head

- Gerald Gallagher, 537 Bonemaine, Bridgend

- Evelyn Patton, Knather, Ballyshannon



Jim Flood, Main Street, Pettigo

The death has taken place of Jim Flood, Main Street, Pettigo.

Removal tomorrow Friday morning at 10.45am to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Pettigo for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass will be streamed on www.church service.tv/pettigo House is strictly private at all times.

Jamie Bonner, Carnmore Road, Dungloe

The tragic death has taken place of Jamie Bonner, Carnmore Road, Dungloe.

His remains will be reposing at his home.

Rosary tonight, Thursday at 9pm. Funeral Mass tomorrow, Friday afternoon, September 4 at 2pm in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe with internment afterwards in the local cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines wake and funeral private to family and close friends.

Pádraig McLoone, Straboy, Glenties

The death has taken place of Pádraig McLoone, Straboy, Glenties.

Reposing at his residence.

Removal from there tomorrow, Friday, September 4 at 10.30am to St.Connell's Church, Glenties for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to The Danny McLoone Leukemia Fund c/o any family member or James McGuinness & Sons, Funeral Directors, Glenties.

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and friends.

Funeral mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv

Anna Gallagher, (née Coppinger), Main Street, Milford

The death has taken place in Donegal Hospice of Anna Gallagher,(née Coppinger) Main Street, Milford and formerly Thurles, Co Tipperary.

Predeceased by her husband James Phil. Deeply regretted by her loving family, Phil, Marie, Eleanor and Danny, sons-in-law Finbar and Martin, daughter in law Dee, grandchildren Niall, Jamie, Ciaran, Jack and Rachel, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Remains will repose at her home.

Requiem Mass tomorrow, Friday at 12 noon in St Peter's Church, Millford. Burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines wake and funeral private to family and close friends. Funeral mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/millford.

Family flowers only donations if desired to Donegal Hospice, c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Eddie Friel formerly of Dunaff, Urris, Clonmany

The death has occurred in Luton England of Eddie Friel formerly of Dunaff, Urris, Clonmany.

Funeral mass tomorrow, Friday, September 4 at 11am in St Michael’s Church, Urris with interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and Government Guidelines, the funeral mass will be private to family and friends only.

Enquiries to McFeely Funeral Directors

Pádraig McGarvey, Meenaduff, Bunbeg

The death has occurred of Pádraig McGarvey, Meenaduff, Bunbeg. Sadly missed by his brothers Hughie, Carrickboyle and Diarmuid, Knockastoller, sister Anne, America and extended family.

Removal to St Mary's Chapel, Derrybeg, today Thursday, September 3 for 7pm to repose overnight. Funeral Mass tomorrow, Friday morning, September 4 at 11am with burial afterwards in Magheragallon cemetery.

Eveline Eager, known as Peggy, (née Anderson), Portnason, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Eveline Eager, known as Peggy, (née Anderson), Portnason, Ballyshannon.

Funeral to arrive tomorrow, Friday, September 4, at St. Anne’s Church, Ballyshannon for 2pm funeral service with Prayers of Internment in the adjoining graveyard.

Family home and funeral are strictly private to the family, please.

George Lynch, 44 Woodlawn, Stranorlar

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny of George Lynch, 44 Woodlawn, Stranorlar.

Remains reposing at his home. Funeral leaving his home tomorrow, Friday, September 4 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 11am.

Interment afterwards in St Mary’s Churchyard, Castlefin. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Donegal Hospice, care of any family member.

The funeral mass will be streamed live via the parish webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the house, funeral and burial will be private to the family only please.

Bridget Houghton, Bree, Malin Head

The death has taken place at the Carndonagh Community Hospital of Bridget Houghton, Bree, Malin Head.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there at 10.30am today, Thursday, September 3 to the Star of the Sea Church, Malin Head for Requiem Mass at 11am, with interment afterwards in Lagg cemetery, Malin.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only.

Gerald Gallagher, 537 Bonemaine, Bridgend

The death has occurred of Gerald Gallagher, 537 Bonemaine, Bridgend. The much loved husband of Nuala and dear father of Annemarie, Fiona, Linda, May, Laura, Shaun, Dessie, Paddy, Johnny, Derek, Hugo, Gerald and Barry.

Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, his wider family circle, friends and neighbours.

Requiem Mass in St Aengus' Church, Burt today, Thursday, September 3pm, at 11am followed by interment in Burt Cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines wake and funeral are for family only. Gerald's Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/cockhill and select the mobile option.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Oncology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy, funeral director.

Evelyn Patton, Knather, Ballyshannon



The death has occurred of Evelyn Patton, Knather, Ballyshannon. Peaceful at North West Hospice, Sligo. Funeral arrangements to follow

