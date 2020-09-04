Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, September 4, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

- Mena Brown, née Porter, Carrickmore, St Johnston

- Mary B Porter, 19 Convent Road, Carndonagh

- Liam McGill, formerly of Donaboe, Donemana

- Eamon Rodgers, 3 Garaidh Cholmcille, Falcarragh

- William Gallagher, (Dennis), Pier Road, Rathmullan

- John Farren, Clar, Redcastle

- Jim Flood, Main Street. Pettigo

- Eveline Eager, known as Peggy, (née Anderson), Portnason, Ballyshannon

- George Lynch, 44 Woodlawn, Stranorlar

- Evelyn Patton, Knather, Ballyshannon

Mena Brown, née Porter, Carrickmore, St Johnston

The death has taken place September 3 at her home of Mena Brown, née Porter, Carrickmore, St Johnston.

Funeral leaving her home on Sunday (September 6th) at 12 20p.m. for Mass in St Baithin`s Church, St Johnston at 1p.m.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with current restrictions (re: Coronavirus) the house and funeral will be private to family only please.

Mary B Porter, 19 Convent Road, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary B Porter, 19 Convent Road, Carndonagh.

Her remains will arrive at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh on Saturday evening

at 6.30pm to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only.

Liam McGill, formerly of Donaboe, Donemana

The death has taken place in Leeds of Liam McGill, formerly of Donaboe, Donemana.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Mary's Church, Aughabrack, Donemana on Saturday at 11 o'clock.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral restricted to family and close friends only please due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Eamon Rodgers, 3 Garaidh Cholmcille, Falcarragh

The peaceful death has occurred of Eamon Rodgers of 3 Garaidh Cholmcille, Falcarragh and formerly of Tory Island. Predeceased by his wife.

He is survived by his two sons, four daughters and two sisters, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a large circle of family and friends.

His remains will be reposing at his daughter Sarah and Philip McGeady's home in Glasserchoo from 12 noon today, Friday, September 4.

Funeral from there on Sunday, September 6, for 1pm Requiem Mass in St Christ the King Church, Gortahork, with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery. Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Due to the government and HSE restrictions regarding public gatherings, the wake and funeral will be private to family and friends.

William Gallagher, (Dennis), Pier Road, Rathmullan

The sudden death has taken place of William Gallagher, (Dennis), Pier Road, Rathmullan.

Remains are reposing at his home.

Requiem Mass on Saturday, September 5 at 11am in St Joseph’s Church, Rathmullan with burial afterwards in Rathmullan cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends. Family flowers only please.

Mass can be viewed on mcnmedia/stjosephschurchrathmullan

John Farren, Clar, Redcastle

The death has taken place at his home of John Farren, Clar, Redcastle.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial are private to family and close friends only.

Funeral from his home on Saturday, September 5 at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Columba's Church, Drung followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral service can be viewed on St Columba’s Church webcam.

Jim Flood, Main Street, Pettigo

The death has taken place of Jim Flood, Main Street, Pettigo.

Removal this Friday morning, at 10.45am to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Pettigo for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass will be streamed on www.church service.tv/pettigo House is strictly private at all times.

Evelyn Patton, Knather, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Evelyn Patton, Knather, Ballyshannon. Peacefully at the North West Hospice the Mall Sligo. Reposing at her late residence.

Due to Covid-19 Government guidelines the house will be private to family and close friends only.

The funeral service will take place on Saturday, September 5 in St Anne's Church Ballyshannon at 2pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Enquires to John or Darren McGee Funeral Directors on (071) 9851744.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie