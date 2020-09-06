Deaths in Donegal - Sunday morning, September 6

The following deaths have taken place:

Kathleen Mackey, Ballyhallion, Clonmany

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Kathleen Mackey, Ballyhallion, Clonmany.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines wake and funeral are strictly private to family and friends.

All enquiries to Comiskey Funeral Directors (086) 0736402



James Foley, 4 Cluny Gardens, Clady

The death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital of James Foley, 4 Cluny Gardens, Clady.

Funeral leaving his home tomorrow, Monday, September 7, at 11.15am for Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Doneyloop at 12 noon.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Western Health & Social Care Trust c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

In accordance with current restrictions the house and funeral will be private to family only please.

The funeral mass can be viewed live via the Parish Facebook Page or Youtube Channel.

Teresa McMenamin,(née McHugh),Lismulladuff, Crossroads, Killygordon

The death has occurred peacefully at Donegal Hospice of Teresa McMenamin (née McHugh), Lismulladuff, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Requiem Mass will be streamed live tomorrow, Monday, September 7, at 12 noon on St Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/StPatricksCrossroads/

Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so desired, directly to the Donegal Hospice.

In compliance with current Government restrictions and at the request of the deceased, the house and funeral will be private to family only please.

Anton Malley, 12 Barnes Court, Ballybofey

The death has occurred suddenly at his home of Anton Malley, 12 Barnes Court, Ballybofey

Funeral leaving his late home on Tuesday, September 8, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am followed by interment in Drumboe cemetery.

Mass will be streamed live via the parish webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

Due to Government restrictions the house, Mass and interment will be private to family and friends.

Edward (Ned) O'Donnell, Drimnaraw, Creeslough

The death has taken place of Edward (Ned) O'Donnell, Drimnaraw, Creeslough.

Requiem Mass in St Michael's Church, Creeslough, tomorrow, Monday, September 7, at 11am followed by burial in Doe Cemetery.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines wake, funeral and burial private to family and close friends only, please.

Mass can be viewed on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation c/o any family member or James Harkin, funeral director, Creeslough.

Packie Boyle, Derries, Glenties

The peaceful death has occurred at Killybegs Community Hospital of Packie Boyle, Derries, Glenties.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated today, Sunday, September 6, at 1.30pm in St Connell’s Church, Glenties, with burial afterwards in Glenties cemetery.

Due to Government restrictions the house is private. Mass restricted to family, neighbours and close friends only, please.

Mass may be viewed live on the parish webcam www.churchservices.tv/glenties

Brendan Haughey, Rann a Cille, Teelin

The death has occurred peacefully at home of Brendan Haughey, Rann a Cille, Teelin

His remains are reposing at his daughter’s house in Rann a Cille, Teelin.

Removal to St Columba’s Church, Carrick this Sunday evening for 7pm.

Requiem Mass tomorrow, Monday, September 7. at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Sligo University Hospital, Oncology Unit, through Curran’s Funeral Services or any family member.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines the house, wake and burial are private to family and close friends.

Maureen, Connie, Michael, Colette, Paul and the Haughey and Enright families would like to thank everyone for your kind support and your understanding at this difficult time.

Sr Concepta Murphy, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Sr Concepta Murphy of the Congregation of Sister of Mercy, St Catherine's Convent, Ballyshannon.

Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon today, Sunday, September 6 at 11m followed by burial in Abbey Cemetery.

Due to Government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family and friends.

Mass to celebrate Sr Concepta's life will be offered at a later date. Enquiries to John or Darren McGee on (071)

9851744.

Mena Brown, (née Porter), Carrickmore, St Johnston

The death has taken place at her home of Mena Brown, (née Porter), Carrickmore, St Johnston.

Funeral leaving her home today Sunday, September 6, at 12.20pm for Requiem Mass in St Baithin's Church, St Johnston at 1pm with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with current restrictions the house and funeral will be private to family only please.

Eamon Rodgers, 3 Garaidh Cholmcille, Falcarragh

The peaceful death has occurred of Eamon Rodgers of 3 Garaidh Cholmcille, Falcarragh and formerly of Tory Island.

His remains are reposing at his daughter Sarah and Philip McGeady's home in Glasserchoo.

Funeral from there today, Sunday for 1pm Requiem Mass in St Christ the King Church, Gortahork, with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Due to the Government and HSE restrictions regarding public gatherings, the wake and funeral will be private to family and friends.

