Deaths in Donegal - Sunday evening, September 6

The following deaths have taken place:

- Sally Devir, (née Cole), Drumcairn, Manorcunningham

- Mrs Mita Davis, formerly Pearson, Carnowen Hill, Castlefin.

- George Hammond, Kilgole, Laghey

- Charlie Ward, Rossily Barr, Laghey

- Kathleen Mackey, Ballyhallion, Clonmany

- James Foley, 4 Cluny Gardens, Clady

- Teresa McMenamin, (née McHugh), Lismulladuff, Crossroads, Killygordon

- Anton Malley, 12 Barnes Court,Ballybofey

- Edward (Ned) O'Donnell, Drimnaraw, Creeslough

- Brendan Haughey, Teelin

Sally Devir, (née Cole), Drumcairn, Manorcunningham

The death has taken place today, Sunday, September 6 at the Donegal Hospice of Sally Devir, (née Cole), Drumcairn, Manorcunningham.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, September 8, at 11am in St Columba’s Church, Drumoghill with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member.

In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment will be private to family and close friends please.



Mrs Mita Davis, formerly Pearson, Carnowen Hill, Castlefin

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mrs Mita Davis, formerly Pearson, Carnowen Hill, Castlefin.

Funeral from her residence on Tuesday, September 8, at 1.30pm for interment in Carnowen Presbyterian Church in the family plot.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines, the house is private, family, neighbours and close friends are welcome.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Coronary Care ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

George Hammond, Kilgole, Laghey

The death has taken place of George Hammond, Kilgole, Laghey.

Funeral Service in Ballintra Methodist Church at 2pm tomorrow, Monday, September 7, followed by burial in Laghey Parish Church graveyard.

Following Government Covid-19 guidelines, house, funeral and burial is private to family and close friends.

Charlie Ward, Rossily Barr, Laghey

The death has taken place of Charlie Ward, Rossily Barr, Laghey.

Reposing at his residence. Removal from there on Tuesday morning, September 8, to St Bridget’s Church, Ballintra, for 11am funeral mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Due to Government guidelines in relation to Covid-19, the house is private to family and friends.

Please note house strictly private to family tonight, Sunday.

All enquiries to Jackie Carron, funeral director, on (087) 9734000

Kathleen Mackey, Ballyhallion, Clonmany

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Kathleen Mackey, Ballyhallion, Clonmany.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence. Funeral leaving from there tomorrow, Monday, September 7, at 10.40am, going to St Mary's Church Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member or Comiskey Funeral Directors.

Sadly due to HSE and Government guidelines wake and funeral are strictly private to family and friends only please.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Clonmany Together facebook page.

All enquiries to Comiskey Funeral Directors (086) 0736402



James Foley, 4 Cluny Gardens, Clady

The death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital of James Foley, 4 Cluny Gardens, Clady.

Funeral leaving his home tomorrow, Monday, September 7, at 11.15am for Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Doneyloop at 12 noon.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Western Health & Social Care Trust c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

In accordance with current restrictions the house and funeral will be private to family only please.

The funeral mass can be viewed live via the Parish Facebook Page or Youtube Channel.

Teresa McMenamin,(née McHugh),Lismulladuff, Crossroads, Killygordon

The death has occurred peacefully at Donegal Hospice of Teresa McMenamin (née McHugh), Lismulladuff, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Requiem Mass will be streamed live tomorrow, Monday at 12 noon on St Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/StPatricksCrossroads/

Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so desired, directly to the Donegal Hospice.

In compliance with current Government restrictions and at the request of the deceased, the house and funeral will be private to family only please.

Anton Malley, 12 Barnes Court, Ballybofey

The death has occurred suddenly at his home of Anton Malley, 12 Barnes Court, Ballybofey

Funeral leaving his late home on Tuesday, September 8, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am followed by interment in Drumboe cemetery.

Mass will be streamed live via the parish webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

Due to Government restrictions the house, Mass and interment will be private to family and friends.

Edward (Ned) O'Donnell, Drimnaraw, Creeslough

The death has taken place of Edward (Ned) O'Donnell, Drimnaraw, Creeslough.

Requiem Mass in St Michael's Church, Creeslough, tomorrow, Monday, September 7, at 11am followed by burial in Doe cemetery.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines wake, funeral and burial private to family and close friends only, please.

Mass can be viewed on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation c/o any family member or James Harkin, funeral director, Creeslough.

Brendan Haughey, Rann a Cille, Teelin

The death has occurred peacefully at home of Brendan Haughey, Rann a Cille, Teelin

His remains are reposing at his daughter’s house in Rann a Cille, Teelin.

Removal to St Columba’s Church, Carrick this Sunday evening for 7pm.

Requiem Mass tomorrow, Monday, September 7. at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Sligo University Hospital, Oncology Unit, through Curran’s Funeral Services or any family member.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines the house, wake and burial are private to family and close friends.

Maureen, Connie, Michael, Colette, Paul and the Haughey and Enright families would like to thank everyone for your kind support and your understanding at this difficult time.

