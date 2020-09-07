Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, September 7

The following deaths have taken place:

- Vera Cattersonm (née Doherty),Egaltybane, Castlefin

- Niamh Mahony, Shannagh, Fanad/Newbridge, Kildare

- Peg Allison, 7 St.Eunan’s Terrace, Letterkenny

- Sally Devir, (née Cole), Drumcairn, Manorcunningham

- Mrs Mita Davis, formerly Pearson, Carnowen Hill, Castlefin.

- George Hammond, Kilgole, Laghey

- Charlie Ward, Rossily Barr, Laghey

- Kathleen Mackey, Ballyhallion, Clonmany

- James Foley, 4 Cluney Gardens, Clady

- Teresa McMenamin, (née McHugh), Lismulladuff, Crossroads, Killygordon

- Anton Malley, 12 Barnes Court,Ballybofey

- Edward (Ned) O'Donnell, Drimnaraw, Creeslough

- Brendan Haughey, Teelin



Vera Catterson (née Doherty),Egaltybane, Castlefin

The death has occurred of Vera Catterson, (née Doherty),

Egaltybane, Castlefin.



Peacefully, on September 6. Beloved wife of the late Joseph, much loved mother of Joan, Bridget, Paddy and the late Nuala.

Vera's remains will repose at her late home this afternoon Monday, September 7, from 5pm. Funeral from her late home on Wednesday, September 9, at 1.20pm. for Requiem Mass at 2 pm in St. Mary’s Church, Castlefin.

Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Castlefin. Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the house, Mass and interment are private to family and close friends.



Niamh Mahony, Shannagh, Fanad/Newbridge, Kildare

The death has occurred of Niamh MahonyShannagh, Fanad, and Newbridge, Kildare.

She died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, in Fanad. Predeceased by her parents Gerry and Noreen.

Niamh will always be remembered by her daughters Elaine Schulz and Klarissa Ailbhe Pfund (Germany), brother Conor (Newbridge), sisters Deirdre (Belfast), Eimear (Fanad), Ailbhe (Athens), sons-in-law Stefan and Lars, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nephews and her grand-niece.

Sadly missed by her extended family, her wonderful friends and her students.

Funeral arrangements to follow

Peg Allison, 7 St.Eunan’s Terrace, Letterkenny

The death has taken place peacefully of Peg Allison, 7 St.Eunan’s Terrace, Letterkenny.

Her remains will be arriving at St.Eunan’s Cathedral this evening, Monday, September 7 at 7pm to repose overnight.

Funeral mass tomorrow, Tuesday, September 8, at 11am, with burial afterwards in Conwal cemetery.

Due to Government guidelines wake and funeral is private to family, neighbours and close friends.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Mary’s Meals care of Jim McGlynn, funeral director, Glencar, Letterkenny.

Sally Devir, (née Cole), Drumcairn, Manorcunningham

The death took place, Sunday, September 6 at the Donegal Hospice of Sally Devir, (née Cole), Drumcairn, Manorcunningham.

Funeral Mass tomorrow, Tuesday, September 8 at 11am in St Columba’s Church, Drumoghill with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member.

In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment will be private to family and close friends please.

Mrs Mita Davis, formerly Pearson, Carnowen Hill, Castlefin

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mrs Mita Davis, formerly Pearson, Carnowen Hill, Castlefin.

Funeral from her residence tomorrow,Tuesday at 1.30pm for interment in Carnowen Presbyterian Church in the family plot.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines, the house is private, family, neighbours and close friends are welcome.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Coronary Care ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

George Hammond, Kilgole, Laghey

The death has taken place of George Hammond, Kilgole, Laghey.

Funeral Service in Ballintra Methodist Church at 2pm today, Monday, September 7, followed by burial in Laghey Parish Church graveyard.

Following Government Covid-19 guidelines, house, funeral and burial is private to family and close friends.

Charlie Ward, Rossily Barr, Laghey

The death has taken place of Charlie Ward, Rossily Barr, Laghey.

Reposing at his residence. Removal from there tomorrow, Tuesday morning, September 8 to St Bridget’s Church, Ballintra, for 11am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Due to government guidelines in relation to Covid-19, the house is private to family and friends.

All enquiries to Jackie Carron Funeral Director on (087) 9734000

Kathleen Mackey, Ballyhallion, Clonmany

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Kathleen Mackey, Ballyhallion, Clonmany.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral leaving from there today, Monday, September 7, at 10.40am, going to St Mary's Church Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member or Comiskey Funeral Directors.

Sadly due to HSE and Government guidelines wake and funeral are strictly private to family and friends only please.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Clonmany Together Facebook page.

All enquiries to Comiskey Funeral Directors (086) 0736402

James Foley, 4 Cluny Gardens, Clady

The death has taken place at Altnagelvin Hospital of James Foley, 4 Cluny Gardens, Clady.

Funeral leaving his home today, Monday, September 7, at 11.15am for Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Doneyloop at 12 noon.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Western Health & Social Care Trust c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

In accordance with current restrictions the house and funeral will be private to family only please.

The funeral mass can be viewed live via the Parish Facebook Page or Youtube Channel.

Teresa McMenamin,(née McHugh),Lismulladuff, Crossroads, Killygordon

The death has occurred peacefully at Donegal Hospice of Teresa McMenamin (née McHugh), Lismulladuff, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Requiem Mass will be streamed live today, Monday at 12 noon on St Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/StPatricksCrossroads/

Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so desired, directly to the Donegal Hospice.

In compliance with current Government restrictions and at the request of the deceased, the house and funeral will be private to family only please.

Anton Malley, 12 Barnes Court, Ballybofey

The death has occurred suddenly at his home of Anton Malley, 12 Barnes Court, Ballybofey.

Funeral leaving his late home tomorrow, Tuesday, September 8, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am followed by interment in Drumboe cemetery.

Mass will be streamed live via the parish webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

Due to Government restrictions the house, Mass and interment will be private to family and friends.

Edward (Ned) O'Donnell, Drimnaraw, Creeslough

The death has taken place of Edward (Ned) O'Donnell, Drimnaraw, Creeslough.

Requiem Mass in St Michael's Church, Creeslough, today, Monday, September 7, at 11am followed by burial in Doe cemetery.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines wake, funeral and burial private to family and close friends only, please.

Mass can be viewed on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation c/o any family member or James Harkin, funeral director, Creeslough.

Brendan Haughey, Rann a Cille, Teelin

The death has occurred peacefully at home of Brendan Haughey, Rann a Cille, Teelin

His remains are reposing at his daughter’s house in Rann a Cille, Teelin.

Requiem Mass today, Monday, September 7. at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Sligo University Hospital, Oncology Unit, through Curran’s Funeral Services or any family member.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines the house, wake and burial are private to family and close friends.

Maureen, Connie, Michael, Colette, Paul and the Haughey and Enright families would like to thank everyone for your kind support and your understanding at this difficult time.

