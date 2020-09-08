Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday morning, September 8

Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday monring, September 8

The following deaths have taken place:

Ken Keeney, St Mary's Park, Cockhill, Buncrana/Glenties



The death has occurred of Ken Keeney, St. Mary's Park, Cockhill, Buncrana and Drumnacrosh, Glenties.

Reposing at Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara, from 5pm this evening, Tuesday, September 8, with removal at 6pm to St Connell's Church, Glenties, to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass tomorrow, Wednesday morning, September 9, at 11am, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, removal and funeral are private to family, neighbours and close friends. The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at www.churchsevices.tv

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing mother, brothers, sisters, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Edward (Eddie) McCaffrey Assaroe Road, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Edward (Eddie) McCaffrey Assaroe Road, Ballyshannon. Peacefully at his residence.

Remains will repose today, Tuesday, September 8 from 3pm until 8pm for family, friends and staff only with removal tomorrow, Wednesday, September 9 to arrive in St. Joseph's Church, The Rock Ballyshannon for 12 noon funeral mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to the current Covid-19 guidelines, house, funeral mass and burial are private to family and friends only.

Due to the death of managing director, Edward McCaffrey, (Senior), Patrick McCaffrey and Sons Ltd Quarry will be closed until Thursday, September 10.

Elizabeth McMenamin, Emmet Park, Castlefin

The death has occurred at her late residence of Elizabeth McMenamin, Emmet Park, Castlefin.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there tomorrow, Wednesday September 9 at 10.30am going to St Mary’s Church, Castlefin for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Church graveyard, Crossroads, Killygordan.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only please.

Róise Byrne, Annagry East

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Róise Byrne, Annagry East.

Her remains will be reposing at her late residence.

Funeral mass tomorrow, Wednesday September 9 at 11am in the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry, with interment afterwards in the new cemetery.

Rosary at 9pm.

Fr Michael Conaghan, Canada, formerly of Meenlaragh, Gortahork

The death has taken place in Canada of Fr Michael Conaghan, formerly of Meenlaragh, Gortahork.

Requiem Mass today, Tuesday September 8 at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, funeral is private to family and close friends.

Service can be viewed on mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork

Vera Catterson (née Doherty), Egaltybane, Castlefin

The death has occurred of Vera Catterson (née Doherty)

Egaltybane, Castlefin.



Peacefully, on September 6. Beloved wife of the late Joseph, much loved mother of Joan, Bridget, Paddy and the late Nuala.

Funeral from her late home tomorrow, Wednesday, September 9, at 1.20pm. for Requiem Mass at 2 pm in St. Mary’s Church, Castlefin.

Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Castlefin. Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the house, Mass and interment are private to family and close friends.

Niamh Mahony, Shannagh, Fanad/Newbridge, Kildare

The death has occurred of Niamh Mahony, Shannagh, Fanad, and Newbridge, Kildare.

She died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, in Fanad. Predeceased by her parents Gerry and Noreen.

Niamh will always be remembered by her daughters Elaine Schulz and Klarissa Ailbhe Pfund (Germany), brother Conor (Newbridge), sisters Deirdre (Belfast), Eimear (Fanad, Donegal), Ailbhe (Athens), sons-in-law Stefan and Lars, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nephews and her grand-niece.

Sadly missed by her extended family, her wonderful friends and her students.

In line with HSE and Government advice, a small funeral of family and close friends will be held.

Removal from the home of her sister Eimear in Shannagh, Fanad, today, Tuesday, September 8 at 11am going to her brother Conor's home in Newbridge, to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass will be held at 11am tomorrow, Wednesday, September 9, in St. Conleth's Church, Newbridge, with burial afterwards at St. Clonleth's cemetery.

Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society care of any family member.

Peg Allison, 7 St Eunan’s Terrace, Letterkenny

The death has taken place peacefully of Peg Allison, 7 St Eunan’s Terrace, Letterkenny.

Funeral mass today, Tuesday, September 8 at 11am, burial afterwards in Conwal cemetery.

Due to Government guidelines wake and funeral is private to family, neighbours and close friends.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Mary’s Meals care of Jim McGlynn, funeral director, Glencar, Letterkenny.

Sally Devir, (née Cole), Drumcairn, Manorcunningham

The death took place, Sunday, September 6 at the Donegal Hospice of Sally Devir, (née Cole), Drumcairn, Manorcunningham.

Funeral Mass today, Tuesday, September 8 at 11am in St Columba’s Church, Drumoghill with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member.

In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment will be private to family and close friends please.

Mrs Mita Davis, formerly Pearson, Carnowen Hill, Castlefin

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mrs Mita Davis, formerly Pearson, Carnowen Hill, Castlefin.

Funeral from her residence today,Tuesday at 1.30pm for interment in Carnowen Presbyterian Church in the family plot.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines, the house is private, family, neighbours and close friends are welcome.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Coronary Care ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Charlie Ward, Rossily Barr, Laghey

The death has taken place of Charlie Ward, Rossily Barr, Laghey.

Reposing at his residence. Removal from there today, Tuesday morning, September 8 to St Bridget’s Church, Ballintra, for 11am funeral mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Due to government guidelines in relation to Covid-19, the house is private to family and friends.

All enquiries to Jackie Carron Funeral Director on (087) 9734000

Anton Malley, 12 Barnes Court, Ballybofey

The death has occurred suddenly at his home of Anton Malley, 12 Barnes Court, Ballybofey.

Funeral leaving his late home today, Tuesday, September 8, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am followed by interment in Drumboe cemetery.

Mass will be streamed live via the parish webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

Due to Government restrictions the house, Mass and interment will be private to family and friends.

