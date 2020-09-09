Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday morning, September 9

The following deaths have taken place:

- Irene Holland, Market Street, Ballyshannon

- Nora Cullinane-McGeehan, Lifford and Bealad, Rossmore, Clonakilty, Cork

- Ken Keeney, St Mary's Park, Cockhill, Buncrana/Drumnacrosh,Glenties

- Edward (Eddie) McCaffrey Assaroe Road, Ballyshannon

- Elizabeth McMenamin, Emmet Park, Castlefin

- Róise Byrne, Annagry East

- Vera Catterson (née Doherty),Egaltybane, Castlefin

- Niamh Mahony, Shannagh, Fanad/Newbridge, Kildare

Irene Holland, Market Street, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Irene Holland, Market Street, Ballyshannon. Peacefully at The Sheil Hospital, Ballyshannon.

Funeral mass at 11am in St. Patrick’s Church in Ballyshannon tomorrow, Thursday, September 10 with burial after in the Abbey Cemetery.

Due to Government guidelines and Covid-19 restrictions, the house and funeral will be private to family only.

Enquires to John or Darren McGee on (071) 98 51744.

Nora Cullinane-McGeehan, Lifford and Bealad, Rossmore, Clonakilty, Cork

The death took place on Saturday, September 5 of Nora Cullinane-McGeehan, Lifford and Bealad, Rossmore, Clonakilty, Cork. Peacefully at her residence in Lifford.

Sadly missed by her loving brothers Pat Joe and Jerry, sisters Sheila and Mary, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Nora’s funeral cortège will leave Clonakilty Parish Church tomorrow, Thursday, September 10 after 12 noon private Requiem Mass to St. Mary’s Cemetery, Clonakilty.

Under HSE and Government guidelines a private Requiem Mass will take place. This can be viewed on Thursday, September 10, at 12 noon on https://www.clonakiltyparish.ie/live

Ken Keeney, St Mary's Park, Cockhill, Buncrana/Glenties

The death has occurred of Ken Keeney, St. Mary's Park, Cockhill, Buncrana and Drumnacrosh, Glenties.

Funeral Mass today, Wednesday morning, September 9, in St Connell's Church, Glenties at 11am, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, removal and funeral are private to family, neighbours and close friends. The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at www.churchsevices.tv

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing mother, brothers, sisters, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Edward (Eddie) McCaffrey Assaroe Road, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Edward (Eddie) McCaffrey Assaroe Road, Ballyshannon. Peacefully at his residence.

Requiem Mass today, Wednesday, September 9 in St. Joseph's Church, The Rock Ballyshannon at 12 noon followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to the current Covid-19 guidelines, house, funeral mass and burial are private to family and friends only.

Due to the death of managing director, Edward McCaffrey, (Senior), Patrick McCaffrey and Sons Ltd Quarry will be closed until tomorrow, Thursday, September 10.

Elizabeth McMenamin, Emmet Park, Castlefin

The death has occurred at her late residence of Elizabeth McMenamin, Emmet Park, Castlefin.

Funeral from there today, Wednesday September 9 at 10.30am going to St Mary’s Church, Castlefin for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Church graveyard, Crossroads, Killygordan.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only please.

Róise Byrne, Annagry East

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Róise Byrne, Annagry East.

Funeral mass today, Wednesday September 9 at 11am in the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry, with interment afterwards in the new cemetery.

Vera Catterson (née Doherty), Egaltybane, Castlefin

The death has occurred of Vera Catterson (née Doherty)

Egaltybane, Castlefin.

Peacefully, on September 6. Beloved wife of the late Joseph, much loved mother of Joan, Bridget, Paddy and the late Nuala.

Funeral from her late home today, Wednesday, September 9, at 1.20pm. for Requiem Mass at 2pm in St Mary’s Church, Castlefin.

Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Castlefin. Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the house, Mass and interment are private to family and close friends.

Niamh Mahony, Shannagh, Fanad/Newbridge, Kildare

The death has occurred of Niamh Mahony, Shannagh, Fanad, and Newbridge, Kildare.

She died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, in Fanad. Predeceased by her parents Gerry and Noreen.

Niamh will always be remembered by her daughters Elaine Schulz and Klarissa Ailbhe Pfund (Germany), brother Conor (Newbridge), sisters Deirdre (Belfast), Eimear (Fanad, Donegal), Ailbhe (Athens), sons-in-law Stefan and Lars, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nephews and her grand-niece.

Sadly missed by her extended family, her wonderful friends and her students.

In line with HSE and Government advice, a small funeral of family and close friends will be held.

Requiem Mass takes place today, Wednesday, September 9, at 11am in St. Conleth's Church, Newbridge, with burial afterwards at St. Clonleth's cemetery.

Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society care of any family member.

