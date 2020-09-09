Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday morning, September 9

Deaths in Donegal

Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday morning, September 9

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday morning, September 9

The following deaths have taken place:

- Irene Holland, Market Street, Ballyshannon

- Nora Cullinane-McGeehan, Lifford and Bealad, Rossmore, Clonakilty, Cork

- Ken Keeney, St Mary's Park, Cockhill, Buncrana/Drumnacrosh,Glenties

- Edward (Eddie) McCaffrey Assaroe Road, Ballyshannon

- Elizabeth McMenamin, Emmet Park, Castlefin

- Róise Byrne, Annagry East

- Vera Catterson (née Doherty),Egaltybane, Castlefin

- Niamh Mahony, Shannagh, Fanad/Newbridge, Kildare

Irene Holland, Market Street, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Irene Holland, Market Street, Ballyshannon. Peacefully at The Sheil Hospital, Ballyshannon.

Funeral mass at 11am in St. Patrick’s Church in Ballyshannon tomorrow, Thursday, September 10 with burial after in the Abbey Cemetery.

Due to Government guidelines and Covid-19 restrictions, the house and funeral will be private to family only.

Enquires to John or Darren McGee on (071) 98 51744.

Nora Cullinane-McGeehan, Lifford and Bealad, Rossmore, Clonakilty, Cork

The death took place on Saturday, September 5 of Nora Cullinane-McGeehan, Lifford and Bealad, Rossmore, Clonakilty, Cork. Peacefully at her residence in Lifford.

Sadly missed by her loving brothers Pat Joe and Jerry, sisters Sheila and Mary, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Nora’s funeral cortège will leave Clonakilty Parish Church tomorrow, Thursday, September 10 after 12 noon private Requiem Mass to St. Mary’s Cemetery, Clonakilty.

Under HSE and Government guidelines a private Requiem Mass will take place. This can be viewed on Thursday, September 10, at 12 noon on https://www.clonakiltyparish.ie/live

Ken Keeney, St Mary's Park, Cockhill, Buncrana/Glenties

The death has occurred of Ken Keeney, St. Mary's Park, Cockhill, Buncrana and Drumnacrosh, Glenties.

Funeral Mass today, Wednesday morning, September 9, in St Connell's Church, Glenties at 11am, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, removal and funeral are private to family, neighbours and close friends. The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at www.churchsevices.tv

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing mother, brothers, sisters, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Edward (Eddie) McCaffrey Assaroe Road, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Edward (Eddie) McCaffrey Assaroe Road, Ballyshannon. Peacefully at his residence.

Requiem Mass today, Wednesday, September 9 in St. Joseph's Church, The Rock Ballyshannon at 12 noon followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to the current Covid-19 guidelines, house, funeral mass and burial are private to family and friends only.

Due to the death of managing director, Edward McCaffrey, (Senior), Patrick McCaffrey and Sons Ltd Quarry will be closed until tomorrow, Thursday, September 10.

Elizabeth McMenamin, Emmet Park, Castlefin

The death has occurred at her late residence of Elizabeth McMenamin, Emmet Park, Castlefin.

Funeral from there today, Wednesday September 9 at 10.30am going to St Mary’s Church, Castlefin for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Church graveyard, Crossroads, Killygordan.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only please.

Róise Byrne, Annagry East

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Róise Byrne, Annagry East.

Funeral mass today, Wednesday September 9 at 11am in the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry, with interment afterwards in the new cemetery.

Vera Catterson (née Doherty), Egaltybane, Castlefin

The death has occurred of Vera Catterson (née Doherty)
Egaltybane, Castlefin.

Peacefully, on September 6. Beloved wife of the late Joseph, much loved mother of Joan, Bridget, Paddy and the late Nuala.

Funeral from her late home today, Wednesday, September 9, at 1.20pm. for Requiem Mass at 2pm in St Mary’s Church, Castlefin.

Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Castlefin. Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the house, Mass and interment are private to family and close friends.

Niamh Mahony, Shannagh, Fanad/Newbridge, Kildare

The death has occurred of Niamh Mahony, Shannagh, Fanad, and Newbridge, Kildare.

She died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, in Fanad. Predeceased by her parents Gerry and Noreen.

Niamh will always be remembered by her daughters Elaine Schulz and Klarissa Ailbhe Pfund (Germany), brother Conor (Newbridge), sisters Deirdre (Belfast), Eimear (Fanad, Donegal), Ailbhe (Athens), sons-in-law Stefan and Lars, brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nephews and her grand-niece.

Sadly missed by her extended family, her wonderful friends and her students.

In line with HSE and Government advice, a small funeral of family and close friends will be held. 

Requiem Mass takes place today, Wednesday, September 9, at 11am in St. Conleth's Church, Newbridge, with burial afterwards at St. Clonleth's cemetery.

Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society care of any family member.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, please e-mail: news@donegallive.ie

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie