Deaths in Donegal - Thursday morning, September 10, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:
- Susan Connolly (née Gallagher), Main Street, Convoy
- James (Jim) Duggan, Portmarnock, Dublin/Milford
- Irene Holland, Market Street, Ballyshannon
- Nora Cullinane-McGeehan, Lifford and Bealad, Rossmore, Clonakilty, Cork
Susan Connolly (née Gallagher), Main Street, Convoy
The death has occurred in Toronto, Canada of Susan Connolly (née Gallagher) formerly of Main Street, Convoy.
She will be sadly mourned by her daughters Michelle and Erin, cherished grandchildren, Julian, Rachel, Aidan, Darrien and two great-grandchildren, her sisters Hannah Duffy (Raphoe), Patsy McCool (Stranorlar), Tina McMenamin (Dublin), brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Interment will take place privately in Toronto, in line with Covid-19 restrictions.
James (Jim) Duggan, Portmarnock, Dublin/Milford
The death has occurred of James (Jim) Duggan, Portmarnock, Dublin and Milford.
Beloved husband of Catherine. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters Karen, Naomh and Roisin, sons Paul and Jimmy, sons-in-law Finbar, Ken and Packie, daughters-in-law Karen and Jennifer, his adored 12 grandchildren, brother Hugo, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
A private funeral will take place for family and close friends.
A live stream of Jim's funeral mass can be viewed on Monday, September 14, at 10am on the following link: http://portmarnockparish.ie/.
Irene Holland, Market Street, Ballyshannon
The death has taken place of Irene Holland, Market Street, Ballyshannon.
Funeral Mass at 11am in St. Patrick’s Church in Ballyshannon tomorrow, Thursday, September 10 with burial after in the Abbey Cemetery.
Due to Government guidelines and Covid-19 restrictions, the house and funeral will be private to family only.
Enquires to John or Darren McGee on (071) 98 51744.
Nora Cullinane-McGeehan, Lifford and Bealad, Rossmore, Clonakilty, Cork
The death took place on Saturday, September 5 of Nora Cullinane-McGeehan, Lifford and Bealad, Rossmore, Clonakilty, Cork. Peacefully at her residence in Lifford.
Sadly missed by her loving brothers Pat Joe and Jerry, sisters Sheila and Mary, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
Nora’s funeral cortège will leave Clonakilty Parish Church tomorrow, Thursday, September 10 after 12 noon private Requiem Mass to St. Mary’s Cemetery, Clonakilty.
Under HSE and Government guidelines a private Requiem Mass will take place. This can be viewed tomorrow, Thursday, September 10, at 12 noon on https://www.clonakiltyparish.ie/live
